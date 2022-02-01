Watch now: Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration Tuesday in anticipation of a winter storm that could dump more than one foot of snow across wide swaths of central and southern Illinois.

Pritzker, in a press conference at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s operations center in Springfield, also announced the activation of 130 Illinois National Guard members to assist state agencies with the storm response.

“I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way," Pritzker said. "... We are ready to assist anyone in any community that is in need. We are one Illinois.”

State officials compared the possible snow event to the “Snowmaggeden” blizzard that rocked the state in 2011, which left motorists stranded on highways across the state.

The message was clear: do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

“If you don't have to go out in this weather, stay at home,” said Illinois State Police director Brendan Kelly. “This will free up state resources to handle emergency calls — and we're going to be getting those emergency calls.”

Illinois National Guard troops will be deployed to a handful of state police districts across the state to assist with the rescue of stranded motorists.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will deploy more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow and treat roads and respond to emergencies.

The storm has already caused disruption to what was supposed to be a major week on the state legislative calendar with Pritzker expected to deliver his combined state of the state and budget address to state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday.

However, the House and Senate canceled scheduled session days for the rest of this week, citing the "difficult if not impossible" driving conditions.

The governor's office announced that Pritzker will plow ahead with a live speech on Wednesday, but instead deliver it at the Old State Capitol in downtown Springfield in front of a much-smaller audience.

"I was excited to have the legislature back in and be able to speak to a live audience," Pritzker said. "... But nevertheless, here we are. And what I am excited about is delivering the message and, of course, it will be delivered to the people of Illinois, and all the legislators no doubt will be tuning in."

