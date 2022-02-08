Watch now: Pritzker highlights financial aid funding in ISU visit

The total proposed budget for higher education is around $202 million higher than what was enacted for fiscal year 2022.
One of the largest proposed increases is in the Monetary Award Program, which would increase by $122 million under the governor's proposal, bringing it to $601 million in funding. Pritzker had pledged to increase MAP funding by 50% from where it was at the start of his term, which the increase would achieve. The proposed change is expected to add 24,000 more students to the system and increase the maximum award size.
The program provides grants to Illinois higher education students who show financial need. Three ISU students who receive the funding also spoke at the event.
"Without the MAP grant, I wouldn't be standing here attending ISU," freshman Delia Hernandez said.
At IBHE's Jan. 10 meeting, Executive Director Ginger Ostro said that the program was failing to provide as many grants as it was meant to and that the grants being awarded did not cover as much of the cost of higher education as they were meant to.
Other initiatives that could be funded under Pritzker's proposed budget include increases for the Minority Teacher Scholarship program, the Diversifying Higher Education Faculty in Illinois program and Workforce Development Grants.
Many of the proposed increases are part of IBHE's Strategic Plan, titled "A Thriving Illinois," which focuses on equity, sustainability and growth.
For the students who receive the MAP grants, the money can provide the opportunity to attend a school that would not have bee accessible to them otherwise.
"If I didn't have the MAP grant, I would probably have had to take a different route through school or take out a loan," said sophomore Oumou Samake.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talks with Illinois State University sophomore Oumou Samake, Dolton; junior Ximena Sanchez-Ramirez, Kankakee and freshman Delia Hernandez, Chicago, as he stopped for a press conference to talk about increases to student funding in his budget, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Bone Student Center.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said his is about to release new guidance on COVID-19 for the public as he talks with the media during a press conference on his budget, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Bone Student Center.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talks with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy after a press conference where he announced increases for student funding in his budget, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Bone Student Center.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talks with Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy before a press conference where Pritzker talked about increases to student funding in his budget, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Bone Student Center.