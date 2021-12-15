Watch now: Pritzker for president? Not so fast, say consultants, experts

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is currently seeking reelection to another four-year stay in the Illinois Governor’s Mansion, but could the first-term governor be eyeing a bigger prize — the White House — in 2024?

That’s the question some Illinois political observers and pundits have been asking since Pritzker’s name appeared in a New York Times article this past Sunday that explores which Democrats could be “Plan B” if President Joe Biden decides not to seek a second term.

Pritzker was one of nine candidates identified in the piece, which also included more obvious choices like Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

To be clear, Biden has said he intends to seek a second term. But his sagging approval ratings and age — he’ll be 82 on Inauguration Day in 2025 — have some Democrats playing a favorite Beltway parlor game: who’s running for president next?

Pritzker sought to tamp down speculation when asked by reporters in Chicago this week, saying he has “no intention of running for anything except reelection as governor.”

“I want to be governor of Illinois,” Pritzker continued. “I want to continue to be governor of Illinois. I'm doing the job that I love.”

Though he acknowledged that some have mentioned to him the possibility of running for president, he said he’s “never had a conversation with anybody about it.”

Reaction among Illinois Democratic political consultants and experts on presidential politics were mixed in their assessment of a Pritzker presidential bid, noting that it was plausible but nevertheless improbable.

"I don't hear the discussion now," said Tim McAnarney, a longtime Springfield lobbyist and political consultant. "His people are definitely focused on just running for reelection. So I think the discussions aren't coming from his staff. They are focused on finishing this term and coming up with an agenda for four more years and bigger things can take care of themselves."

Still, McAnarney said that "if you're a good governor of a major state like Illinois, you will have options to do something else."

Another longtime political Democratic political consultant, who spoke on the condition that their name not be used, agreed that "governing Illinois qualifies most folks to do pretty big things."

"Illinois is a state that is most similar to the nation as a whole when you take into account things like race, education, diversity of the economy, diversity of the landscape — we have rural areas, we have cities and suburbs," the consultant said. "So being the governor of the state definitely qualifies you."

Zachary Cook, an assistant professor of political science at Lake Forest College, said that some governors, just by the sheer size of their state's population and economy, will "always be automatically in the discussion," such as the governors of California, New York and, to a lesser extent, Illinois.

Governors of high-profile swing states, such as Florida and Michigan, are also routinely in the mix for presidential chatter.

"There is always going to be interest in having a governor run for the office because governors can always kind of run on an executive record and do all these nice things for the citizens of their state," Cook said. "And unlike senators, governors are not tied down by just hordes and hordes of procedural votes that they'd have to cast in Congress, any one of which may be taken out of context or distorted or twisted in some way."

"They have somewhat less of an electoral paper trail to attack or distort, which has always made governors interesting," he said.

Even though Pritzker is the governor of a larger state that might generate some presidential chatter not of his own doing, the Democratic consultant believed "it's just not by accident that he's getting in the talk."

The consultant noted that Pritzker has a "robust national political team," including spokeswoman Emily Bittner, who is the former communications director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and chief of staff Anne Caprara, a seasoned political operative with deep D.C. connections.

"It's the first office that he's ever held," the consultant said. "So it is a bit of a leap up to do national office, but George W. Bush was really nothing else besides governor of Texas before he took a shot at the presidency. So it's not inconceivable."

An Illinois politician seeking the presidency is not uncommon, historically-speaking. Four presidents — Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama — have significant Illinois roots, with two of them holding public office here before winning the White House.

But none ever served as governor.

Though Illinois governors are quite powerful compared to other states, the office has historically had a lower profile both in Illinois and nationally.

With state government based in downstate Springfield, the governor often gets less attention than the mayor of Chicago, who runs a city in the country's third-largest media market.

And Illinois is in the Midwest, far away from national media outlets based on the East Coast or West Coast where presidential chatter is generated.

The last Illinois governor to run for president was Adlai Stevenson II, who won the Democratic nomination in 1952 and 1956 only to be defeated by Dwight Eisenhower in landslides both times.

Governors since, such as Dan Walker and Rod Blagojevich, were believed to have harbored presidential ambitions at points in their careers. But Walker only served a single term from 1973 to 1977, losing the Democratic primary in 1976 to then-Secretary of State Michael Howlett. He later did a stint in prison on charges unrelated to his tenure in office.

And Blagojevich, of course, was indicted on numerous public corruption charges that led to his impeachment and removal from office. Even before that, however, he was boxed in by Obama's rise and so unpopular in his home state that a presidential bid was out of the question.

"We had a few that didn't quite get to that position," McAnarney said. "Dan Walker was always running for president and kind of let everybody know. It didn't work out so well. I don't think Pritzker is going to make that kind of mistake. He's pretty focused on being governor of Illinois and rightfully so."

Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, was elected in 2018, defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in what was the most expensive election in state history.

Since, he has taken advantage of Democratic supermajorities in the state legislature to enact a decidedly progressive agenda, including raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, legalizing recreational marijuana and passing landmark climate legislation that puts the state on the road to 100% clean energy generation by 2050.

Pritzker has also worked to stabilize the state's finances, efforts that led to the first upgrade in the state's credit rating in more than 20 years.

All would look good on a Democratic presidential candidate's resume.

Still, Pritzker's term has not been completely smooth. One of his signature initiatives, the graduated income tax amendment, failed at the ballot in 2020. The state's unemployment rate remains higher than the national rate. And the governor's COVID-19 emergency orders have proven divisive in some corners of the state.

“Gov. Pritzker and his team should focus more on fixing the problems that ail our struggling state instead of dreaming of the White House," said Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy. "J.B. has surrounded himself with a bunch of depressed Clinton 2016 alums who still believe the right to lead the country is theirs. Now they’ve found a billionaire benefactor to make another go of it and Pritzker, it seems, is happy to indulge in the fantasy."

"Get to work, governor, and stop dreaming," he said.

Pritzker would likely face questions from skeptical Democratic primary voters about his inherited wealth. Though his access to cash could also be seen as an advantage.

Cook sees a Pritzker presidential bid as unlikely. A vice presidential nomination, although "still a very low probability," would likely be Pritzker's best chance to join a national ticket, he said.

"If the opportunity arose, I think his best bet would be to be offered a vice presidential nomination in one of the next primary contests," Cook said. "There, I think he would bring a lot of strengths to the table, not the least of which would be his pocketbook."

Of course, this could all be for naught if Biden does seek another term as promised. Plus, Pritzker has to win his own reelection first before his next move.

But, the trial balloon has been released. It will be interesting to see where it floats.

