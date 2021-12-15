Watch now: Pritzker announces plan to sell Thompson Center for $70 million

 Skip to main content
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the selection of a proposer for the sale of the James R. Thompson Center. The state would receive $70 million for the property, and would in turn purchase and occupy roughly 425,000 square feet, the governor's office said.

The state of Illinois has entered into exclusive negotiations with a company led by the chairman of developer The Prime Group to sell the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop for $70 million upfront, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Pritzker has been trying to unload the aging 17-story office building since taking office in 2019. The sale was something his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner, pushed for years but never got done.

Thompson Center - File Photo

In this March 19, 2013 file photo, soprano Renee Fleming performs with world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma and a choir of dozens of high school students in the rotunda of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. 

Pritzker signed a bill in April 2019 authorizing the sale, but then came the coronavirus pandemic, which sharply drove down demand for downtown commercial space.

To the chagrin of preservationists, who consider the Helmut-Jahn building an iconic example of postmodern architecture, state officials had previously said they have no preference whether new owners tear down the existing structure, which officials say would cost $325 million to repair.

Thompson Center - File

Exterior view of the Thompson Center in Chicago's Loop on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Jahn died in a bicycle accident in May. A team from his firm has been retained for the project, which intends to preserve key aspects of the design while alleviating some longtime complaints, Prime Group Chairman and CEO Michael Reschke said.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Download PDF JRTC Renderings
