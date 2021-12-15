Watch now: Pritzker announces plan to sell Thompson Center for $70 million

The state of Illinois has entered into exclusive negotiations with a company led by the chairman of developer The Prime Group to sell the James R. Thompson Center in the Loop for $70 million upfront, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Pritzker has been trying to unload the aging 17-story office building since taking office in 2019. The sale was something his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner, pushed for years but never got done.

Pritzker signed a bill in April 2019 authorizing the sale, but then came the coronavirus pandemic, which sharply drove down demand for downtown commercial space.

To the chagrin of preservationists, who consider the Helmut-Jahn building an iconic example of postmodern architecture, state officials had previously said they have no preference whether new owners tear down the existing structure, which officials say would cost $325 million to repair.

Jahn died in a bicycle accident in May. A team from his firm has been retained for the project, which intends to preserve key aspects of the design while alleviating some longtime complaints, Prime Group Chairman and CEO Michael Reschke said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

