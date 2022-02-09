Watch now: Pritzker among many Democratic governors dropping mask mandates

The end of the state’s indoor mask mandate was foreshadowed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week.

“Stay tuned,” Pritzker told reporters Tuesday in Springfield, where he was holding an event at a grocery store to promote the holiday on the 1% grocery tax in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.

Within hours, news leaked that Pritzker planned to join a fast-growing list of Democratic governors who have dropped their states’ mask mandates in the past few days.

Pritzker made it official Wednesday, announcing that the state’s indoor mask mandate would expire Feb. 28 if the downward trend in cases and hospitalizations continues.

"Vaccines work. Masks work," Pritzker said. "And as a result of them and the tremendous commitment of our state's residents, we are on track to come out on the other side of this latest COVID storm in better shape than even the doctors expected."

There are some exceptions, most notably schools but also congregate settings like long term care facilities and prisons. And folks will still have to mask up wherever federal regulations still require it, such as airports and on public transportation.

But for the vast majority of Illinoisans, a trip to the grocery store or a day in the office will no longer necessitate the covering of their face.

This is not happening in a vacuum.

Pritzker’s decision comes as cases and hospitalizations, driven to record highs just weeks ago by the Omicron variant, drop precipitously across the country.

Nationally, average daily new cases are down 63% and hospitalizations — typically a lagging indicator — are down 28% from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

And Illinois is "now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began," Pritzker said, dropping from a high of more than 7,300 to under 2,500, a 66% drop.

Pritzker credited the mask mandate with Illinois’ relatively good performance in comparison with states that did not implement one.

The data appears to support that notion. Though nearly all states have registered a dramatic drop in daily cases, Illinois and other states with higher vaccination rates and mask mandates in place saw the largest decrease in hospitalizations. Whereas states without mask mandates and with lower vaccination rates saw more modest drops in hospitalizations.

As a result, Pritzker and several other blue state governors have moved to end their state's mandates. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the ending of his state's mandate on Monday and was soon followed by the governors of California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon.

Along with Pritzker, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the dropping of their mandates on Wednesday. Most, like Pritzker, will leave mandates in place for schools, at least for the time being.

Watch now: Pritzker will lift indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28, but rules will remain in place for schools Pritzker is not dropping masking rules for schools, as his administration seeks to overturn last week’s court ruling that called into question his legal authority for mandating face coverings, quarantines, and, for school staff, vaccinations or testing.

It comes as Pritzker and his fellow Democratic governors face pandemic-weary voters later this year who are eager to return to some semblance of normalcy after years of on-and-off mandates and restrictions.

Pritzker, however, dismissed the notion that the decision was more about politics than science, deeming critics of his pandemic response a "loud minority of voices who have used this emergency to naysay, bicker, polarize and divide."

The governor also said he did not consult with governors of other states before making the decision to roll back the mandate.

But it seems to mark a noteworthy shift in the country's pandemic response. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, indicated Tuesday that the "full-blown pandemic phase was almost over."

“As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci told the Financial Times. “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

Pritzker said that once the mandate is lifted, it will be up to local governments and businesses on whether to require masking indoors. And it will be up to individuals to assess their own risk.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state would still recommend masks "as we move forward in a world where we will coexist with COVID."

Though most polling has shown Illinois voters giving Pritzker high marks for his pandemic response the past few years, there is a general feeling of weariness entering year three with the virus.

While denying any coordination with his counterparts in other states, there's certainly 'safety in numbers' and no doubt they would like to have COVID in the rear-view mirror by the time their constituents go to the polls in November.

It remains to be seen if that will be possible.

Pritzker dropped the mask mandate once, last May, which was in line with CDC recommendations at the time. But he was among the first governors to reimpose the mandate later that summer as the country dealt with the Delta wave.

With vaccination rates climbing, though, the hope is, as Fauci said, that the country has made it past the phase of broad government mandates.

The next big test for Pritzker will be the school mask mandate.

His administration is currently appealing a decision from Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow that temporarily halted the his executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools.

As evidenced by some recent election results, education is a third rail. How Pritzker navigates that issue will be something to watch over the next few weeks and months.

‘Legitimate political discourse’

Republicans have been caught in a circular firing squad this past week over a Republican National Committee resolution censuring Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. and Liz Cheney, R-Wy. for their work on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes,” the resolution reads in part.

The line “legitimate political discourse” has received the most intention for, at best, downplaying the events of that day, when a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters stormed the Capitol seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Of course, it has been uniformly condemned by Democrats. But several Republicans are also speaking out against the resolution, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

And a group of about 140 Republican leaders and former elected officials signed a statement condemning the censure, calling it “an affront to the rule of law, peaceful self-government, and the constitutional order.” It also accused the RNC of ceding control of the party to “grifters and extremists.”

Among the signatories was former Rep. Ray LaHood, a Peoria Republican who represented Central Illinois in Washington for 14 years. His son, Rep. Darin LaHood, also a Peoria Republican, currently holds the seat.

"As Rep. Darin LaHood said repeatedly since 1/6/21, the violence on that day was wrong and shameful," said LaHood spokesman John Rauber. "Rep. LaHood believes that individuals who committed violent acts and broke the law on 1/6 should be prosecuted and held accountable under the law."

Lee Enterprises also reached out to Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; and Mary Miller, R-Oakland, to ask if they believed the events of Jan. 6 to be “legitimate political discourse.”

Only Davis responded.

“I don’t speak for the RNC," Davis said. "I’ve already said those who broke the law should face the consequences of their actions."

However, he preceded to say that "the Jan. 6 Select Committee is a political sham that’s being used to target political opponents of the Democrats and Americans who weren’t even in Washington that day."

