Watch now: Pete Buttigieg joins Illinois leaders in Normal stop

This story will be updated.

Students at Heartland Community College are at the "forefront of the electric vehicle revolution," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday.

Buttigieg appeared at the college in Normal along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. The visit was meant to highlight work that the transportation department is doing to make electric vehicles accessible to more Americans. Heartland's electric vehicle and energy storage program is designed to train students in the manufacture, diagnosis, service, and repair of electric vehicles.

"We believe that there is a strong policy role to make sure that the EV revolution happens quickly enough to beat climate change, that it happens on equitable terms and benefits every American, and that it is a Made in America electric vehicle revolution," Buttigieg said, "and you see all of those goals at play in what is going on right here in the Bloomington-Normal area."

Before speaking to the media, the group spent time with a truck driver, had a roundtable discussion at Heartland and "just had an opportunity to see for ourselves not just the equipment, but the students who are very much at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution," said Buttigieg, a former mayor from South Bend who was among Democratic primary candidates for the 2020 election.

The Biden administration released its EV charging action plan Dec. 13, outlining the steps federal agencies are taking to boost infrastructure, manufacturing and consumer adoption.

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law in November, includes $5 billion in funding for states and a $2.5 billion competitive grant program for rural and disadvantaged communities to put the U.S. “on the path” to a national network of 500,000 charging stations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0