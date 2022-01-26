Watch now: Passed over for GOP slate, Brady says ‘tough primaries aren't new to me’

SPRINGFIELD — It’s just been 10 weeks since state Rep. Dan Brady announced his candidacy for Illinois secretary of state. But in Republican politics, that may as well have been a lifetime ago.

In the intermediate, reports surfaced that billionaire Ken Griffin and other large Republican donors planned to bankroll a “slate” of Republican candidates — recruited by ex-operatives of former Gov. Bruce Rauner — for statewide office.

Those candidates have been rolled out over the past few weeks, the latest being Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s candidacy for governor.

The first “slate” candidate to be announced was former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser — for secretary of state. This despite Brady’s declared candidacy and long record as a reliable member of House Minority Leader Jim Durkin’s leadership team in the Illinois House.

Brady, in a sense, was snubbed.

Despite this, the Bloomington Republican told Lee Enterprises in an interview Tuesday that he remains committed to the race, believing his resume to be more in line with the responsibilities of the office.

“So I'm an individual that has gravitated to this office," Brady said. "I'm not somebody who needed to be recruited to this office.”

Brady, who has served in the Illinois House since 2001, has long pointed out the parallels between the issues he's championed in the legislature and what the secretary of state's office deals with.

Brady is also familiar with organ donation, other topic under the secretary of state's purview, from his time as McLean County coroner.

“As far as being in primaries, I've been in primaries (where) I've had to run against individuals with the same last name as me,” he continued. “So tough primaries aren't new to me.”

And facing Milhiser will be tough.

Though relatively unknown, Milhiser will have vast financial resources to draw from assuming Griffin and other donors follow through on their commitments. That will help him build name recognition with Illinois voters.

And as a general rule of thumb, former U.S. attorneys make attractive political candidates as they've already undergone extensive vetting during the confirmation process in the U.S. Senate. Not to mention they tend to have experience dealing with the media given their high-profile positions.

Milhiser, nominated by former President Donald Trump, was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. It may prove difficult to drum up significant opposition research on him.

However, Brady has distinct advantages that should not be overlooked.

Chief among them, he has support from most of his colleagues.

More than 40 state lawmakers and U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; and Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, have endorsed his campaign.

It's a reflection of the approach he has taken to the race. Even before officially jumping in, Brady spent much of last year traveling the state on a listening tour. He said this “enabled me to build relationships” with Republicans across the state.

It's this investment of time in party activists and elected officials Brady hopes will pay off even if outspent by Milhiser.

Another factor to consider: will largely downstate Republican primary voters reject candidates "pushed" on them by wealthy donors mostly from the Chicago area?

"My travels have indicated to me that the electorate very much believes in the process of having a voice, having a process in an election (where) the people make the decision, not someone else behind closed doors or somewhere else," Brady said.

"If that's what we've come to in Republican politics — that only those who have the most money are the ones that get to win, that's certainly not the idea that Abraham Lincoln had or our forefathers of the political process," he continued.

Still, Brady acknowledged the need to raise money.

According to the latest campaign finance filings, Brady raised just over $100,000 during the last fundraising quarter, spent just over $39,000 and finished with $250,718 in the bank.

It's nothing to sneeze at, but far from what will be needed to win a competitive primary.

Just for comparison, Irvin, who received $1.2 million in donations following his entry into the governor's race, has just gone up air with television ads, spending at least $250,000 for one week just in the Chicago market alone.

Milhiser has yet to report any campaign contributions. But, if Irvin is an indicator, that can change quickly.

Brady likely won't be on television soon, saying he's focused for now on gathering petition signatures to get on the ballot.

"I think the people's voice is really what's important — that doesn't get drowned out by anybody's pledge of money or promise of money," Brady said. "There's been a lot of promises made over different campaigns. All I know is I can promise the people nobody's going to work any harder for their vote than Dan Brady."

Fundraising notes

Former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias continues to blow away the competition in fundraising for the secretary of state's race. Giannoulias raised $658,276 last quarter, bringing his total on hand to just over $4 million.

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia was a distant second, raising $331,994, brining her total on hand to $882,774. Chicago Ald. David Moore raised just $11,120. He spent $15,842 last quarter, making his cash on hand $8,377.

Some other highlights:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker donated $90 million to his campaign earlier this month. Similar to 2018, Pritzker is self-funding.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, reported raising $499,258 and has $707,273 on hand. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan raised $293,665 and has $9.1 million on hand. Businessman Gary Rabine raised $580,626 and has $525,752 on hand. Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf raised $61,836 and has $80,895 on hand.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, raised $301,447 and has $995,171 on hand. Republican challenger Steve Kim has yet to raise funds.

Treasurer Mike Frerichs, a Democrat, raised $155,825 and has $1.8 million on hand. State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, raised $84,450 and has $532,291 on hand.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, raised $146,785 and has $603,054 on hand. Republican challenger Shannon Teresi has yet to raise funds.

Lawmakers expected to return next week

State lawmakers are expected to return to Springfield next week, nearly one month since their last in-person meeting and just in time for Pritzker's Feb. 2 budget/state of the state address.

The reason for their absence? Officially, House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon cited the record surge in COVID-19 cases.

It helps that most of the early work in a session is done in committee and both chambers have rules allowing those to be virtual.

Unofficially, it's petition circulation season. Lawmakers have been busy in their districts collecting signatures needed to get on the June 28 primary ballot — political work that was delayed due to the primary date being pushed back three months.

Not that we needed another reminder that it's an election year.

