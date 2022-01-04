 Skip to main content
Watch now: Newcomer running for 17th U.S. Congressional District

Spence Morris

Spence Morris, a sports manager from Peoria, has announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 17th Congressional District. 

SPRINGFIELD — A sports manager from Peoria is the latest Democrat looking to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in Congress. 

Spence Morris is the latest among more than a half-dozen Democrats to announce his candidacy for the 17th Congressional District, which is viewed by national election observers as one of the key races to determine control of the U.S. House. 

Morris is the director of operations for the Central Illinois Royals, an arena football team. He has previously served as a high school football and basketball coach in the Peoria area. 

Morris' policy goals include improving education, health care reform and addressing homelessness. 

"Together with your help, we can solve these problems that have continued to plague our nation," Morris said in a statement. "It is my desire to launch a campaign that will be energetic and help raise the level of debate in the country."

The new 17th Congressional District includes Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford, along with some rural portions of northeast and central Illinois. 

It was drawn by legislative Democrats to shore up the party's standing in the district, which has been slipping in recent years. Bustos, who announced her retirement last year, barely edged out Republican Esther Joy King in 2020.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump's who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president's supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

King is running again in 2022. Two other Republicans, Teresa Pfaff and Corey Allen, have also filed paperwork to run in the district.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are Marsha Williams, Rock Island County Board member Angela Normoyle, Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann, former state Rep. Litesa Wallace, former Quad Cities and Rockford meteorologist Eric Sorensen and cannabis consultant Jacqueline McGowan.

