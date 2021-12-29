Watch now: New CDC guidance, governors signal new phase of COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois, like the rest of the United States, is in the midst of another late-year surge of COVID-19 cases.

In fact, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record seven-day average of 16,686 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than double just a few weeks ago and thousands higher than the peak in November 2020.

Hospitals continue to fill up as well, mostly with unvaccinated people. According to IDPH, 60.4% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, including 68.4% of those over the age of five.

"I want to be clear that I'm going to continue to do everything possible to protect all of the people of our state, whatever your vaccination status," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday. "But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us."

The United States as a whole is also reporting record number of cases, fueled by two highly-contagious variants: delta and omicron.

The numbers are backed up by personal anecdotes as people's holiday travel plans and Christmas gatherings were disrupted by the rapid rise in cases, which have included ravaged those unvaccinated but has also led to a significant amount of "breakthrough" cases among the vaccinated.

Yet at the same time, 2021 looks quite different than 2020.

Yes, an indoor mask mandate remains in place in Illinois.

But there are no widespread shutdowns like last year, when indoor dining, bar service and other large indoor gatherings were essentially halted for two months during the holiday season.

Basically, folks seem to be getting on with life.

Of course, the game-changer has been the widespread availability of vaccines, which significantly reduce the likelihood of severe illness or death from the disease.

Even as Pritzker has doubled down on the mask mandate — which governors of states like California and New York have also reimposed in recent weeks — and the seven-day rolling positivity rate in 11 of the state's 12 COVID-19 regions is well above the 8% that would have triggered mitigations last year, there is no serious talk of shutting down the economy.

In fact, the opposite appears to be happening.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that it was shortening the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if asymptomatic. They would then have to wear a mask around others for the remaining five days.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, in an interview with CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday, acknowledged that the change in isolation period "really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate."

It's an acknowledgement of the massive disruption a one-and-a-half week quarantine can have on people as well as key sectors of the economy and essential fields.

In an interview on MSNBC Tuesday night, director of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said it was about finding "good balance" between protecting and preserving public health and avoiding "the draconian decision of shutting down the country."

"We know that's not going to be palatable to the American public and that's something you want to be avoiding," Fauci said. "So how do you get people back to function in society, not with zero risk, but with a markedly diminished risk? That is the basis for that decision on the part of the CDC."

The decision is not without its critics. But it reflects the growing weariness of the American public to pandemic-era restrictions and the need to weigh factors, such as the health of the economy, over measures that may reduce case numbers.

The omicron variant, which is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, is far more contagious than previous iterations of the virus.

But Fauci said that "all indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron versus Delta," especially among the vaccinated, who are more likely to experience an asymptomatic or mild case.

So, as the virus becomes more common but seemingly less severe, public health officials and elected officials are adjusting.

Some places, like Chicago, are implementing proof-of-vaccination requirements for entry to places like bars and restaurants.

But most states, including Illinois, appear to be using the art of persuasion.

The message? Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask. And get tested.

And many elected officials appear to be appealing to folks to use common sense, especially with New Year's Eve, a night known for large gatherings, on the horizon.

"Omicron and delta are coming to your party," Pritzker said. "So you need to think twice about how many people will be gathered together, keeping social distancing if you're at a party. And if you can't, leave."

But even that message is a request, not a mandate.

Cases are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks, especially as children return to the classroom. If hospitalizations also continue to rise, will public health and state elected officials change their tune? We shall see.

Secretary of State's offices to close for two weeks

Secretary of State Jesse White announced that in-person transactions at all the offices' facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended through March 31. Online services remain available for renewing license plate stickers, renewing driver's licenses or ID cards for certain individuals and filing business documents.

