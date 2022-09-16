Watch now: Mexican heritage bonds elected officials, brings new police vehicles to Arcola

ARCOLA — When Mexican immigrant Jesus Garza in 2021 became mayor of Arcola, a downstate Illinois city of just under 3,000 people, it caught the attention of more than just folks inside the heart of Illinois' Amish country.

Garza's triumph in the conservative community, which overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, was highlighted in an extensive Chicago Tribune profile last October.

Among those who read it was Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Chicagoan who herself is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, not to mention the first Latina elected to her current office.

"The last person we ever thought would be mayor of the city of Arcola would be a Mexican immigrant," Mendoza said. "So it was such an endearing story, and I'm like, 'I have to meet this guy.'"

Mendoza's staff put the two in contact and, during one of her downstate swings, arranged a meeting between the two last year. They hit it off.

At that time, Mendoza asked Garza if there was anything she could do for him. Though there was nothing in her official capacity that he needed, Garza mentioned the need for new, brighter streetlights and new police vehicles to help with an uptick in petty crime in the town.

After making some calls, Mendoza helped secure the brighter streetlights he requested, and they were installed late last year.

And on Friday, Mendoza followed through in helping on the second request as she strolled into town with two donated police vehicles.

Though saying it was "just coincidental," the return visit came on Mexican Independence Day and on the second day of Hispanic Heritage Month, further reminders of the bond the pair have formed over their shared heritage.

"They didn't elect him because he's Mexican, right? We're just proud. I am, certainly, that he is," Mendoza said. "And I want to do everything I can not just to help the mayor, but to help all of the mayor's constituents because his constituents, they're my constituents."

Arcola is literally a "broomtown," as it has historically been a center for broom corn production. The city's largest employer is Libman, which manufactures cleaning products that include brooms, mops, sponges and gloves.

This industry has helped make the city an unlikely destination for Mexican immigrants, with recent U.S. Census estimates suggesting that Arcola's population is around 40% Latino.

Garza, who immigrated to the community nearly 30 years ago to work in a broom factory, is now a mechanic who owns his own auto repair shop. He was elected the city's first Latino mayor in 2021.

It's quite a juxtaposition electing a Mexican immigrant mayor just one year after the community voted overwhelmingly for Trump, known for his tough immigration policies.

However, local quality-of-life issues, such as addressing crime, reign supreme here, hence Garza's request to Mendoza.

The Illinois comptroller is the state's chief fiscal officer, essentially responsible for ensuring the state's bills get paid.

During the state's more than two-year budget impasse, the queue of unpaid bills reached more than $16 billion. As of Friday, it was $2.65 billion, which represents about a seven-day payment cycle, Mendoza's office said.

With the state's bills being paid in a relatively speedy manner, there was no official help that Garza needed. So, Mendoza said she turned to the "relationships that I've built over 20 years of service" to try and help Garza.

For the streetlights, she called Ameren CEO Richard Mark, who is the father-in-law of one of Mendoza's college soccer teammates. The lights were installed last November.

And for the police vehicles, a Ford Taurus and a Ford Expedition, she called Ronald Serpico, the mayor of Melrose Park, a city of just over 25,000 west of Chicago.

A few months later, Serpico said he had some surplus vehicles available and was happy to donate them. Serpico drove down with Mendoza to deliver the vehicles on Friday. He said Mendoza helped him out when he was running for office years back.

"She was kind enough to walk around with me and I never forgot her kindness," Serpico said. "So, of course, when the opportunity came and she asked me, I said absolutely."

Though Friday's events didn't necessarily involve her official role, Mendoza said it showcased the importance of forming relationships with local officials.

"That's just what happens when you have relationships and you put them to work on behalf of the people of Illinois, and having a mayor who will want to work with anyone who's willing to help his town," Mendoza said.

Arcola village officials said the two donated vehicles, and another new police vehicle on the way will make for seven in the police department's fleet. It will eventually allow for the department to retire older vehicles and perhaps allow them to hire more beyond the six full-time officers they currently have.

When she called me a couple of weeks ago (and said) we got the two cars, (I said) 'yes, we'll take it,'" Garza said with a laugh.

And ultimately, it will help keep city streets safe, Garza said.

"Try to keep the streets nice and no issues, no vandalism, nothing like that," Garza said. "I mean, that's going to be the key."

After delivering the vehicles, Mendoza and Serpico were gifted rocking chairs by Garza, with the one she received having been won by the mayor in a raffle last year and the other donated by local businessman J.B. Helmuth.

The group then enjoyed some Mexican food prepared by Garza's wife.

Mendoza, a Democrat who was previously a state representative and the Chicago City Clerk, was elected comptroller in 2016 and reelected in 2018. She faces McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi, a Republican, in November.

"Hopefully it's just the beginning of a really great friendship," Mendoza said.