Watch now: Metro East site to aid out-of-state women seeking abortions in Illinois

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri will soon cut the ribbon on a “regional logistics center” intended to aid out-of-state women seeking abortion services at the organization’s Metro East facility.

Planned Parenthood and Granite City-based Hope Clinic for Women will jointly operate the centralized call center at the Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights. The center will arrange travel and lodging, and connect patients with existing resources, such as abortion funds.

“Together, we’re breaking down the silos anti-abortion politicians created and proving that in community, with innovation and determination, we can secure a future with abortion access,” said Planned Parenthood of St. Louis President Yamelsie Rodríguez.

Abortion access has been under threat across the country, with several conservative states moving to restrict the procedure. In Texas, for instance, a new law took effect last year that bans the procedure after six weeks into the pregnancy.

And a decades-long effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established the constitutional right to an abortion, appears close to success. The conservative-leaning high court is expected to rule on a case later this year that could gut or completely reverse that ruling.

If that happens, the procedure is likely to be banned in 26 states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights research organization. This includes every state surrounding Illinois, which has become an island of sorts for abortion rights in the Midwest.

“What is disheartening, honestly, is that probably half the states in the United States will pass more restrictive reproductive rights laws and take away women's rights,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told Lee Enterprises in an interview Thursday morning. “And that means that states like Illinois, where we're very determined to protect women, are places that are going to have to step up and protect them by providing services like this.”

The state’s abortion-rights position was codified when Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019. The law enshrined reproductive health care — including abortion access — as a “fundamental right” in Illinois.

That same year, Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic began planning for the logistics center as more women were likely to come to Illinois for abortion services no longer available in their home states.

Planned Parenthood has projected that an additional 14,000 women from Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee would likely travel to Southern Illinois for abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The center, which had a soft opening in December, has thus far coordinated 138 rides and flights and housed dozens of women in need of overnight stays, according to Planned Parenthood.

Since September, when the Texas law took effect, more than $73,000 in financial assistance has been provided to women traveling to Southern Illinois for the procedure.

The center, which currently employs six people, is funded in part by a $10 million investment Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic made to increase capacity and infrastructure at their Southern Illinois facilities.

Illinois’ abortion laws are sure to become a flashpoint during the 2022 gubernatorial campaign, where the pro-choice Pritzker — running for a second term — is certain to face an openly anti-choice opponent or someone, at the very least, less comfortable with the procedure.

“Every Republican running for governor is determined to take away a woman's right to choose,” Pritzker said. “They're determined to turn Illinois backwards. And so is it on the ballot? Yes, it is, because if one of them gets elected, that is precisely what they will attempt to do.”

Republican gubernatorial candidates state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine; former state Sen. Paul Schmipf; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan are openly opposed to abortion.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who entered the race Monday, has not stated his position on the issue, but made comments in 2009 criticizing Planned Parenthood for “for using deceptive practices” in developing its Aurora facility.

However, Irvin’s running mate, state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisionville, is opposed to abortion. In 2019, a then-visibly pregnant Bourne led the opposition to the Reproductive Health Act during the debate on the Illinois House floor.

Last month, Pritzker signed the repeal of the Parental Notification Act, which required doctors to notify a minor’s parents 48 hours before an abortion procedure. It was considered the last anti-abortion law on the books in the state.

Still, he said abortion remains a front line issue in the campaign.

“You're damn right I'll be campaigning on this,” Pritzker said. “This is not a background issue for women.”

While those on the other side of the issue have taken some losses in Illinois over the past few years, they are not folding anytime soon.

"Illinois is a threat to women basically throughout the entire Midwest and South," Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life told Lee Enterprises last October. "So, this is where the abortion fight is going to be, this is one of the few places in the nation where abortion will remain legal for any reason for all nine months of pregnancy. So, that is why Illinois will be ground zero for the abortion debate."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Springfield plans to mark the anniversary of Roe on Friday morning with a march through the capital city’s downtown, walking past the Statehouse, Governor’s Mansion and Illinois Supreme Court.

The march will be led by Bishop Thomas Paprocki and include 700 students from the diocese parochial schools. The group plans “to pray for an end to abortion and a greater respect for human life.”

It will begin with Mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield, at 10 a.m. Friday. The march will take place at 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0