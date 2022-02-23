Watch now: Lieutenant governor candidate campaigns in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Candidate for lieutenant governor Aaron Del Mar has a simple pitch for why he is the best Republican candidate for the position: He is the best qualified to be governor should he need to step in.

Among those vying for lieutenant governor, “I’m qualified to be the governor of Illinois, and I think I’m the only one," he said during an appearance in Bloomington on Wednesday. The primary is in June.

Del Mar is a former Palatine village councilman, Republic chairman for Cook County and board member of the Illinois International Port Authority. He is also an entrepreneur with four companies, also works as an insurance agent for Country Financial and is Palatine Township Highway Commissioner. During the pandemic he has also worked as a substitute teacher.

If elected, Del Mar said, he would have three focuses as lieutenant governor: crime and public safety, government consolidation and education funding and curriculum.

The first role for a governor is to protect the residents of the state, Del Mar said. He pointed towards recent violent crime in Chicago as evidence Gov. J.B. Pritzker was not doing that.

Pritzker, a Democrat, is running for a second term with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

As a current highway commissioner, Del Mar argues he would bring needed executive political experience with a budget and levy to the lieutenant governor spot. It has also given him a view into the many different taxing bodies in Illinois and potential consolidations.

In Palatine, most property tax goes to education and the strength of the schools is one of the draws for the northern suburbs, he said. It worries him though that there is not every student has access to high quality education in the state, something worsened during the pandemic by a lack of internet access.

“There’s no reason in 2022 that kids should not have access to the internet,” he said.

He also believes that there should be more local control in education, alongside clear state direction to school boards on best practices.

“Each community and the curriculum should be respective of their own local values and concerns, while still making sure that there is correct funding and teachers are fairly compensated and union contracts are honored,” Del Mar said.

Del Mar acknowledged that he and Rabine would be outspent in the primary. Richard Irvin has received the backing of billionaire Ken Griffin, who started with a $20 million donation. Pritzker has already donated $90 million to his own campaign.

Campaign disclosures show Rabine’s committee ended 2021 with around $526,000 on hand.

To Del Mar, the high level of funding is a sign of weakness, not political strength, especially when the candidate is an incumbent. A candidate who felt good about their position would not be dumping millions into their campaign.

“The challenge in Illinois is the best guy doesn’t always get elected,” he said.

That is a big part of his pitch for himself and Rabine too. Both are self-made businessmen who have executive experience leading multi-million dollar companies.

“More important than that, (Rabine’s) an honest, honorable man,” Del Mar said.

