Watch now: Lawmakers approve Illinois congressional redistricting map

SPRINGFIELD — Despite some earlier hiccups, Democratic lawmakers approved their proposed congressional redistricting map in the waning hours of the Illinois General Assembly's fall session.

The map passed the Illinois Senate 41-18 on a partisan roll and 71-43 in the House. It heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.

Legislative Democrats unveiled a first draft of the congressional map earlier this month and subsequently released two revised maps, each of which would likely result in electing a congressional delegation with 14 Democrats and three Republicans.

But divisions over the level of Latino representation and the pairing of two Democratic incumbents in the Chicago area threatened the new map’s immediate prospects and for a time opened the possibility that approval could be punted to January, when only a simple majority would be needed.

With an immediate effective date, the legislation needed supermajorities to pass the legislature since it is past May. This meant that Democrats had little wiggle room for defections especially in the House.

One of the sticking points was the status of a second Latino district. The state has long packed Latino communities on Chicago’s Northwest and Southwest sides into one hyper-minority district.

The group is among the fastest-growing minority groups in the state. To account for this, a district based on Chicago's Northwest Side and western suburbs was drawn with about a 47% Latino population in addition to the long-existing Latino majority district.

But some say an influence district is not enough, arguing that a second Latino majority district was necessary.

However, the effort got back on track later in the evening, with Democrats opting to approve the map after some behind-the-scenes negotiations and tweaks to the proposal.

The largest change came in the Chicago suburbs, where Rep. Marie Newman, D-La Grange, was drawn into a heavily-Latino district with Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Chicago.

Newman had previously been in the same district as Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove.

Senate President Don Harmon, presenting the map in committee Thursday morning, said he hopes “that everyone feels represented for the next 10 years in the General Assembly and in Congress.”

“In the end, we're going to pass a map and no one is going to be 100% happy with it,” Harmon said. “That is the nature of the legislative process, that is the nature of compromise. We've had many, many hearings, we have taken more public input than I think we have ever before in a redistricting cycle. And we've listened.”

Here is a rundown of the new downstate-based districts:

12th — This rural district covers Southern Illinois, including almost everything south of Interstate 70. It also includes some outlying portions of Metro East. This heavily Republican seat includes the homes of Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.

13th — This string bean-shaped district stretches from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores Springfield and Decatur in between. It is largely urban in character, but also includes all of Macoupin County and some other rural areas in Central Illinois. The district voted for President Joe Biden by an 11-point margin in 2020.

No incumbents live in the district. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who represents the current 13th Congressional District, was drawn into the new 15th Congressional District. Democrats Nikki Budzinski of Springfield and David Palmer of Champaign have announced campaigns for the seat.

15th — This largely rural Central Illinois district stretches from Iowa to Indiana, picking up outlying areas of Springfield and Decatur and several mid-size towns like Charleston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Quincy and Taylorville. It includes most rural areas between U.S. Route 136 to the north and Interstate 70 to the south. The district is a safe Republican district and includes the Taylorville home of Davis.

16th — This rural district jigsaws from the Wisconsin border to just south of Bloomington-Normal. It covers much of rural Central Illinois and wraps around to get outlying parts of the Twin Cities, Peoria and Rockford.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, both reside in the district. It is a safe Republican seat.

17th — This C-shaped district picks up most of Bloomington-Normal, Galesburg, Macomb, Peoria, the Quad Cities and Rockford. Like the 13th, this district connects several urban centers in downstate Illinois. Biden won the district by just under eight points.

Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, is retiring, leaving the seat open. Republican Esther Joy King, who came within a few points of defeating Bustos in 2020, is running.

Democrat Angie Normoyle, a member of the Rock County Board, and Jonathan Logemann, a Rockford alderman, have announced campaigns. Other Democrats are expected to jump in as well.

