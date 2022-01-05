Watch now: Kinzinger rules out run for governor, U.S. senate

SPRINGFIELD — On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critics, said he will not run for statewide office in 2022.
In a video posted Wednesday, Kinzinger, shunned by many conservatives for his criticisms of the former president, said he will fight political extremism through his "Country First" political action committee.
“I’m transitioning from serving just one corner of Illinois into fighting this new nationwide mission full-time,” he said.
I will continue to say what few others in my party have the courage to say. As we near the anniversary of Jan 6 we must reflect on the failures that lead to that day. It’s time for leaders to lead. To prove we can be better. My message: https://t.co/IR27ysZNvq pic.twitter.com/ExtkXjTMVX— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 5, 2022
A spokesperson later confirmed Kinzinger will not be running for statewide office.
In October, Kinzinger announced he would not be running for reelection after state legislative Democrats combined his district with that of fellow GOP incumbent Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, during the once-a-decade redistricting process.
At the time, Kinzinger left open the option of running for governor or the U.S. Senate in 2022. But Trump’s continued popularity among Republicans presented a significant obstacle to winning a GOP primary.
In his video, Kinzinger took aim at the extremists who took part in the insurrection and at leaders within his own party.
“Some say it’s time to move on from January 6th, but we can’t move on without addressing what happened or by pretending it never happened,” Kinzinger said. “We can’t move on without taking action to make sure it never happens again. That starts by admitting the facts.”
“The 2020 election was not stolen. Joe Biden won, and Donald Trump lost,: he continued. "We have to admit it, but the leadership of the Republican party won’t. They lied to the American people, and they still are.”
Kinzinger said that the Republican Party has lost its way and that the its leaders are failing.
Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January. He’s also — along with Liz Cheney, R-Wy. — one of just two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Trump in October celebrated Kinzinger’s decision not to run for reelection, suggesting it was a direct result of his failure to support Trump.
“2 down, 8 to go!” Trump said in a statement.
Kinzinger encouraged viewers to be critical of who they listen to and to “seek facts instead of fiction.”
“The political class and cable news don’t represent the America that I love,” he said. “Our leaders prey on tribalism and extremism by stoking it. We want common ground and common sense; they profit by making our problems worse.”
Kinzinger has been in Congress since 2011. His current district wraps from Indiana to Wisconsin and includes swaths Chicago's exurbs and the Illinois Valley.
