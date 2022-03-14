Watch now: Jesse Sullivan files petitions, making GOP gubernatorial primary official

SPRINGFIELD — In contrast to the flood of candidates who lined up in the cold last week, just a trickle of candidates filed their petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections on a warm Monday afternoon, the final day to secure a spot on the June 28 primary ballot.

Among them was venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, a Republican candidate for governor. Sullivan and running mate Kathleen Murphy arrived around 3:30 p.m. with a stack of petitions containing more than 10,000 signatures.

"Any day I don't have to be next to a bunch of other politicians and we get to be outsiders stepping into this race, it's a good day," Sullivan said.

"We're not looking for a photo op with Gov. Pritzker," added Murphy, referring to images of state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who ran into Pritzker while waiting in line to file his petitions for governor last week.

Indeed, Monday was not the spectacle that is the first day of filing, where hundreds of candidates lined up at 8 a.m. that morning to be "first" and possibility secure the first spot on the ballot in their respective races.

It was the expect opposite in many respects.

"It's the inverse of what happened a week ago today, when we first opened at 8 a.m.," said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich. "These folks want to file between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. so that they're eligible to have their name be last."

Sullivan's name will now be entered into a lottery for the final spot on the ballot, which will be held March 23. Also filing for governor in the final hour were Republican candidates Keisha Smith and Max Solomon, though it appeared Smith had failed to select a running mate as required.

"We had more than enough signatures at the beginning of this whole week," said Sullivan, whose petition-gathering was delayed several weeks until he settled on Murphy as his candidate for lieutenant governor. "We decided that for strategic purposes, we wanted to hold off."

Still, Sullivan said his campaign "kept collecting signatures all the way to the end."

Though he went to lengths to tout his "outsider" status in the race, Sullivan acknowledged that two other outsiders, Pritzker and former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, "have not gotten it done." He said he would be a different kind of outsider.

"I'm not J.B. Pritzker. I'm not Bruce Rauner," Sullivan said. "I'm from Central Illinois. I grew up working on a farm, one of eight kids. I learned the values of hard work, of faith, family, service, that my Christian faith drives my entire life and I see the results we're getting for our neighbors."

Sullivan, though a conservative, said that he has "no plans right now to reverse course" on the increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour — set to take full effect in 2025 — or repeal the state's cannabis legalization legislation, both major policy wins for liberal Pritzker.

With his petitions submitted, it is now officially an eight-person Republican race to take on Pritzker in November. Bailey, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf all filed their petitions on March 7.

Republican Emily Johnson, who believes baseless claims that the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election were not legitimate, filed to run on March 9.

Pritzker filed his the first day as well. The governor picked up a primary challenger on Monday, however, in Beverly Miles, a U.S. army veteran and nurse from Chicago's West Side.

The governor's race was not the only prime race to feature last-minute filers. Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann filed his petitions to run for Congress in the open 17th District seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline.

Logemann cited "superstition" as his reason for filing last.

"You either want to be first or last on the ballot there," Logemann said. "Ultimately, the voters are going to decide who they're going to elect as the candidate to represent their party. So we'll leave it to them."

Logemann is one of a half-dozen Democrats running for the seat. Also filing in the last hour was Jacqueline McGowan, a cannabis consultant who ran in California's gubernatorial recall election last year. She listed a Palos Hills address, which is far outside the district.

The others include former state Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford; Rock Island County Board member Angie Normyole; and former meteorologist Eric Sorenson, who all filed March 7 and will have a shot at the first spot on the ballot. Rockford Ald. Linda McNeely filed on March 9.

Republicans Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick both filed on March 7. King lost to Bustos by just a few points in 2020.

The district, which includes Rockford, the Quad Cities, Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, is considered a "toss up" by many in November.

In total, 740 candidates filed for spots on the primary ballot. Of those, 482 filed at 8 a.m. on March 7.

Here are some other developments from the final day of filing:

Two candidates, Terry Martin, a Republican, and Ellis Taylor, a Democrat, filed to run in the 13th Congressional District. Democrats Nikki Budzinski and David Palmer, and Republicans Regan Deering, Matt Hausman and Jesse Reising filed last week.

State Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, and businessman Bill Eddington filed to run as Republicans in the 48th Illinois Senate District. State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Springfield attorney Kent Gray, who was Illinois state director for former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, filed to run against state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, in the 95th Illinois House District Republican primary.

Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has been at the center of several COVID-related lawsuits against the Pritzker administration, filed petitions to run for Illinois Attorney General. He will face Steve Kim and David Shestokas in the Republican primary. Incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul is unopposed in the primary.

Sens. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington; Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet; and Sally Turner, R-Beason, are running unopposed.

State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, who filed on Friday, picked up a primary challenger. Donald Debolt of Stewardson filed Monday morning in the 54th Senate district.

Two Republicans, Prescott Paulin and Lisa Smith, have filed to run in the 96th Illinois House District. Incumbent state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Democrat Sharon Chung, a member of the McLean County Board, filed Monday to run for the 91st Illinois House District. She will face Karla Bailey-Smith in the Democratic primary. Republicans Scott Preston, a member of the Normal Town Council, and James Fisher will face off in a primary.

