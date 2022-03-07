Watch now: Irvin 'kicks off' gubernatorial campaign downstate as Pritzker rallies supporters

DECATUR — After filing petitions to secure spots on the June 28 primary ballot, candidates for office in Illinois entered a new phase of the campaign on Monday.

Several candidates, most notably Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, marked the day with "kickoff" events, signaling a pivot from the often-tedious task of collecting petition signatures to a full-on sprint towards the primary election in just under four months.

"When Democrats win, Illinois wins, and we've only just begun," Pritzker said at a Monday campaign rally in a Springfield union hall. "This year, our Democratic Party must remain united and ready to fight to put working families first."

Pritzker was joined by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, House Speaker Chris Welch and Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea along with dozens of union members, a key constituency of the Pritzker's during his successful 2018 Democratic primary victory.

Pritzker touted accomplishments, such as raising the minimum wage and achieving the state's first credit rating upgrades in more than 20 years.

Welch, repeating a common refrain, said "it's a new day in Illinois" under Democratic leadership.

"We have been fiscally and socially responsible," Welch said. "We have budgets that have Illinois on the right financial path, receiving credit upgrade after credit upgrade. What we had with that previous administration was downgrade after downgrade. We're better off today than we were four years ago, because of the leadership of J.B. Pritzker, and Juliana Stratton."

The governor is currently unopposed in the primary.

The same cannot be said of the Republican field, which includes five declared candidates. Of those, four filed their petitions Monday morning.

Irvin, who is leading a Republican slate of candidates for statewide offices with the backing of billionaire Ken Griffin, held his first downstate Illinois media availability since he declared his candidacy in mid-January.

After filing their petitions in Springfield, Irvin and his running mate, state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, held an afternoon campaign event at The Downtown Café in Decatur and an evening meet-and-greet at the State House Inn in Springfield.

There's been minimal public polling in the race, but Irvin is viewed as a frontrunner due to backing from Griffin, who has given him $20 million so far.

Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, who started the race with nearly $11 million in his account, are the only two candidates on television thus far.

However, State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, has significant grassroots support due to his challenges to Pritzker's emergency orders and the state's mask mandate during the pandemic. Businessman Gary Rabine and state Sen. Paul Schimpf are also running.

In Decatur, Irvin and Bourne were joined by slate-mates Steve Kim, who is running for attorney general; former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser, who is running for secretary of state; and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi, who is running for comptroller. State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, joined at the later event in Springfield.

The candidates mixed and mingled with Decatur voters, going table to table before Irvin addressed the restaurant. He pledged to "take back" Illinois, claiming the state to be overrun by crime, corruption and high taxes.

"We need a governor who's going to be tough on crime and criminals, a governor who's going to make sure that that we can reduce our taxes, a governor who's gonna bring jobs and economic prowess to our state," Irvin said. "That's my background, that's my record and that's what we're gonna bring once I'm elected as governor of the state of Illinois."

Macon County Republican Party chairman Bruce Pillsbury said the organization will not endorse in the gubernatorial primary, but will provide a forum to candidates who wish to speak to local Republicans.

"We give everyone an equal chance in the primary," Pillsbury said. "When someone comes to town, we'll announce it and broadcast that they're having a meet-and-greet such as this, and then let the public make their choice in the primary."

Among those still looking to make her choice is Decatur resident Paula Busboom, a retired educator whose top issue is support for law enforcement.

"We need to change the attitude and the mentality that's out there," Busboom said. "But we also have to change what's going on in the legislature and how all of that is impacting what happens."

Asked if she's leaning any way, Busboom said "it's early" and that she'll "be in a better position to make up my mind" as time goes on.

Breaking through with downstate Republican primary voters, who typically make up about half the electorate, will be crucial for candidates hoping to secure the nomination.

Irvin, a suburban mayor who is perceived to be more moderate than some Republican candidates, has faced concerns that he is not conservatives enough. Opponents point to his voting in Democratic primary elections in recent years.

Bailey said Monday morning that Irvin "probably should file as a Democrat."

"He's being backed by the money and they want to keep things status quo," Bailey said prior to filing his petitions. "And everyone that I've talked to here in Illinois is sick and tired of the status quo. And the fact that people are leaving this state every day, that gives credence to that."

Irvin, however, dismissed such criticism, pointing to his experience as a combat veteran and efforts by Democrats to defeat him in local elections in Aurora.

"Listen, my opponents are gonna say a lot of things," Irvin said. "And they have to because what they can't say is that I have a record that doesn't show that I'm the most capable person of being governor of Illinois."

Bourne, a downstate conservative, said she joined the ticket because of Irvin's “story and his record of success" while vouching for his conservative bonafides.

"The first time we met, we bonded over the fact that we were both Republican precinct committeemen," Bourne said. "No one does that job unless they're interested in building the party and electing Republicans in Illinois."

Beyond the top of the ticket, Monday was a coming out party of sorts for other members of the GOP "slate," who joined Irvin and Bourne in Decatur and Springfield.

Milhiser, a the former U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, said he is running to "restore faith in government."

"What maybe used to be healthy skepticism is now a distrust of politicians, a distrust of government," Milhiser said. "And we need to fix that and we need to change it. Most will have contact with Illinois government through the Secretary of State's office. So that's where we can start to make that change."

Kim, who previously ran for attorney general in 2010, said he wanted to focus on crime and corruption, the latter being a hot topic given the indictment of former House Speaker Michael Madigan last week.

"We're the people's lawyer and when corrupt politicians are doing the things that they're doing that's hindering opportunities in this state, I believe that as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of Illinois, you have to go after that," Kim said.

Teresi, who's running for comptroller, said that "if we're getting serious about addressing corruption in the state of Illinois, you need an actual accountant as the chief accountant of the state."

According to the Irvin campaign, the campaign stops Monday will be the first of several that will hit 23 counties in central and southern Illinois.

In addition to talking to voters, Irvin and Bourne were joined by a camera crew, who appeared to be collecting videos for future television ads.

