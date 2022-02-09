 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Illinois to lift mask mandate Feb. 28

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signaled his intention to lift the state's indoor mask mandate — excluding "sensitive locations" of K-12 schools — on Feb. 28. More details were expected to be released later in the day.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday indicated he planned to lift the state's mask mandate for indoor locations on Feb. 28. 

That wouldn't apply to K-12 schools, which the governor described as sensitive locations "where we have lots of people who are joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time." 

The remarks came in response to a question at an unrelated news conference in Champaign. Pritzker is expected to announce more details at a 2 p.m. news conference in Chicago. 

He praised residents for their adherence to the state's measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. "You have done such a good job of keeping each other safe," he said. 

Illinois judge blocks school mask mandate, state to appeal

Pritzker had harsh words for the judge's decision and quickly urged the state's attorney general's office to appeal, suggesting the ruling could spark another surge in the virus and force schools to close their doors and revert to online classes.

