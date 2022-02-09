Watch now: Illinois to lift mask mandate Feb. 28

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday indicated he planned to lift the state's mask mandate for indoor locations on Feb. 28.

That wouldn't apply to K-12 schools, which the governor described as sensitive locations "where we have lots of people who are joined together in smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time."

The remarks came in response to a question at an unrelated news conference in Champaign. Pritzker is expected to announce more details at a 2 p.m. news conference in Chicago.

He praised residents for their adherence to the state's measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. "You have done such a good job of keeping each other safe," he said.

