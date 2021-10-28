Watch now: Illinois targets EV industry with tax credits, incentives

Essentially, businesses involved in the electric vehicle industry, from automakers to parts and battery manufacturers, would be eligible for income tax credits based on the amount of new jobs they create and construction credits for building facilities.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose office is pushing the initiative, said Wednesday that it was "important for us to be competitive" in the EV realm as other states put together similar incentive packages.
The governor said the state would not aim to offer the most incentives, but enough to leverage the state's strategic advantages in workforce development and location.
"We try to bring all those things together with some EDGE credits in order to put a package forward that's attractive," Pritzker said. "Let me tell you, we are getting incoming calls because people have heard that not only did we pass a great climate package, but also that we're looking at passing an electric vehicle stimulus package that will bring literally tens of billions of dollars to the state of Illinois and thousands and thousands of new jobs in a new industry we want to be a leader in."
Deputy Gov. Andy Manar, testifying before the Senate Executive Committee Thursday, said the EV package would yield "future-proof jobs for Illinois" that the state's strategic advantages alone could not.
"That is a good recipe for success as the automotive industry transitions, but we have learned in recent months, that is not enough," Manar said. "We need more."
James Chen, vice president for public policy at Rivian, said that it was crucial for their company and other EV automakers to have access to a robust supply chain, noting that the company was "in active discussions with three potential suppliers, all of whom have asked how Illinois compares to other states in terms of a business friendly atmosphere."
"This will lead to a greater investment in the state, increased jobs and the growth of Illinois' industrial base in electric vehicle technology, supporting Illinois' goal of becoming the Silicon Valley of electric vehicles," Chen said.
Though the tax credit portion of the legislation received near-universal support, some business groups such as the Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation for its inclusion of a labor neutrality position, which basically means that recipients of REV tax credits won't oppose unionization efforts from their employees.
Chamber CEO Todd Maisch said that the provision was "really undercutting a lot of positives" in the legislation. The Illinois Manufacturers Association supported it, however.
"Is this bill perfect? No, but it makes Illinois competitive with our neighboring states and our competitors across the country," said IMA President Mark Denzler.
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant.
Gov. J. B. Pritzker, right, watches Heartland Community College student PL Ngolo, left, and Rivian employee and instructor Ted Foos, disassemble an automotive brake booster at Heartland Community College's new electric vehicle training center in Bloomington on Oct. 21. State lawmakers are considering tax credits and incentives for manufactures.