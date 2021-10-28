Watch now: Illinois targets EV industry with tax credits, incentives

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers were closing in on approving a package of tax credits and incentives meant to encourage the development of the electric vehicle industry in Illinois Thursday evening.

The legislation, dubbed the "Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act," would offer "enhanced" tax credits modeled after the state's Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) program.

Essentially, businesses involved in the electric vehicle industry, from automakers to parts and battery manufacturers, would be eligible for income tax credits based on the amount of new jobs they create and construction credits for building facilities.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whose office is pushing the initiative, said Wednesday that it was "important for us to be competitive" in the EV realm as other states put together similar incentive packages.

The governor said the state would not aim to offer the most incentives, but enough to leverage the state's strategic advantages in workforce development and location.

"We try to bring all those things together with some EDGE credits in order to put a package forward that's attractive," Pritzker said. "Let me tell you, we are getting incoming calls because people have heard that not only did we pass a great climate package, but also that we're looking at passing an electric vehicle stimulus package that will bring literally tens of billions of dollars to the state of Illinois and thousands and thousands of new jobs in a new industry we want to be a leader in."

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar, testifying before the Senate Executive Committee Thursday, said the EV package would yield "future-proof jobs for Illinois" that the state's strategic advantages alone could not.

"That is a good recipe for success as the automotive industry transitions, but we have learned in recent months, that is not enough," Manar said. "We need more."

Illinois has already become a center for EV production in the United States with automaker Rivian making Normal the site of its North American manufacturing.

James Chen, vice president for public policy at Rivian, said that it was crucial for their company and other EV automakers to have access to a robust supply chain, noting that the company was "in active discussions with three potential suppliers, all of whom have asked how Illinois compares to other states in terms of a business friendly atmosphere."

"This will lead to a greater investment in the state, increased jobs and the growth of Illinois' industrial base in electric vehicle technology, supporting Illinois' goal of becoming the Silicon Valley of electric vehicles," Chen said.

Though the tax credit portion of the legislation received near-universal support, some business groups such as the Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation for its inclusion of a labor neutrality position, which basically means that recipients of REV tax credits won't oppose unionization efforts from their employees.

Chamber CEO Todd Maisch said that the provision was "really undercutting a lot of positives" in the legislation. The Illinois Manufacturers Association supported it, however.

"Is this bill perfect? No, but it makes Illinois competitive with our neighboring states and our competitors across the country," said IMA President Mark Denzler.

