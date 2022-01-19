Watch now: Illinois political figures gauge Biden's first year

SPRINGFIELD — The first year of the Biden administration is seen mostly through a partisan prism by Illinois politicians, whose conflicting views of the president range from support of pandemic policies to deep concerns about foreign policy.

Thursday marks 12 months since President Joe Biden was sworn into office following an intense election.

Fellow Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker credited Biden with supporting Illinois fiscally and took aim at former President Donald Trump.

“Thanks to President Biden’s administration, working families across this nation now have more tools to build a better life,” Pritzker said.

“Unlike under the previous president, the federal government has been a key partner in our response to the pandemic and our work to make Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a family,” he said.

In 2021, Illinois received over $13 billion in funding from the U.S. Treasury as part of a federal COVID-19 relief package that Biden sought. The state was allocated $8.1 billion in direct state aid and over $5 billion combined for county and metropolitan city governments.

Illinois was also allocated federal relief funding in the last year of Trump's presidency, receiving over $3 billion from the federal CARES program in April 2020 and $5.9 billion from a relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December 2020.

“From critical infrastructure upgrades to restoring rights, our nation has been made more stable and is on a better trajectory,” Pritzker said. “I’m hopeful about the federal partnership that will assist us in lifting up working families and all Illinoisans.”

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, offered a more critical perspective.

“Jan. 20 marks one full year of the Biden presidency and one-party, Democrat rule in Washington, and it’s been nothing but an unmitigated disaster for our country,” Davis said in a statement.

Davis denounced the president for his foreign policy decisions, coronavirus-related school closures and for “out-of-control federal spending,” among other issues.

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said Biden “has weakened America.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, also criticized Biden and other Democrats.

"President Biden has failed in the first year of his presidency and Americans are facing the consequences," he said in a statement.

Biden’s approval rating has slumped over the past year. According to a January Quinnipiac University poll, 33% approved of Biden’s job performance, 53% disapproved and 13% did not offer an opinion.

The former vice president and senator from Delaware has faced multiple roadblocks in his first year, including continued coronavirus surges and legislative clashes on issues like voting rights and his Build Back Better plan. He also drew criticism for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and over runaway inflation.

With Democratic supermajorities in both the House and the Senate and all Constitutional offices held by Democrats, Illinois Democrats can achieve legislative victories Biden can’t.

Still, Illinois Republicans hope to take advantage of a nationwide climate less favorable to Democrats as the president’s party traditionally faces losses in the first midterm election of his term.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, announced bids for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, on Monday. On Wednesday, the two formally introduced an organized slate of statewide candidates that could get backing from billionaire Republican donor Ken Griffin.

As Illinois’ June 28 primary election nears, Republicans will continue to voice their concerns about Biden and Illinois Democrats.

“Republicans will put a stop to President Biden and the Democrats’ far left agenda and hold them accountable for the mess they’ve created,” Davis said.

