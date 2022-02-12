Watch now: Illinois 'on the forefront' of EV revolution, Buttigieg says

Beyond the REV Act, there are EV provisions in the landmark clean energy law Pritzker signed in September, including a $4,000 subsidy for the purchase of an EV. The state has also set a goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road in Illinois by 2030.

"What I'm really impressed by is that Illinois has not waited to begin to take the initiative on these electric vehicle policies," Buttigieg said. "When you hear about, for example, the REV Act and the tax incentive that creates, that works in two ways at once. First of all, of course, it stimulates the purchase of electric vehicles, some of which, like Rivian, are right here in the area."

"Secondly, it empowers people who live in this state to be able to afford the vehicles, which in turn means they’re going to be able to save even more money from the gas or diesel and maintenance, because they’re cheaper to own," he said. "This is what we’re seeking to do at the federal level too."

On that front, Buttigieg highlighted the Biden Administration's plan, announced a few days ago, to build out the country's electric vehicle infrastructure.

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law in November, includes $5 billion in funding for states and a $2.5 billion competitive grant program for rural and disadvantaged communities to put the U.S. “on the path” to a national network of 500,000 charging stations.

Illinois will receive $22 million this fiscal year and $149 million over five years. The main goal is to build a network of charging stations along interstate highways and eliminate "range anxiety," or the fear of running out of power without being able to find a charging station.

Prior to checking out Heartland's facility, Buttigieg went on a ride-along with a truck driver and participated in a roundtable discussion at Heartland. Later, he and Duckworth went to a fire station in Normal for a demonstration on how to properly install a child car seat.

A trip to Rivian's plant was not on the itinerary. The company got a shout-out from Biden earlier this week.

Asked on how it felt to be back in the Midwest, Buttigieg said "it feels like home."

"I once got snowed in at a conference of mayors with (Normal) Mayor (Chris) Koos for a couple of days, so it's nice to reunite with him here too," he said.