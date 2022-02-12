Watch now: Illinois 'on the forefront' of EV revolution, Buttigieg says

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proclaimed Bloomington-Normal and the state of Illinois at "the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution" during a visit Saturday.
Buttigieg, who was joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, toured Heartland Community College's advanced training academy, which is designed to train students in the manufacture, diagnosis, service and repair of electric vehicles.
"We believe that there is a strong policy role to make sure that the EV revolution happens quickly enough to beat climate change, that it happens on equitable terms and benefits every American, and that it is a 'Made in America' electric vehicle revolution," Buttigieg said. "And you see all of those goals at play in what is going on right here in the Bloomington-Normal area."
Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and the former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana, often mentioned during his campaign the conversion of the shuttered Studebaker plant in his hometown into a tech hub as an example of a mid-sized industrial Midwestern town reinventing itself in the 21st Century.
He sees a similar story playing out in the Central Illinois with Rivian's repurposing of the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, purchased by the electric vehicle automaker in 2017, for the production of the cars and trucks of the future.
"I absolutely see a lot of parallels to my hometown and a lot of communities that are looking for ways to win in the electric vehicle future," Buttigieg told Lee Enterprises in a brief interview after the event. "It was far from guaranteed that there would ever be a new employer to play the role that Mitsubishi had. But the Rivian story and the Bloomington-Normal story is one that a lot of communities would envy."
Since purchasing the plant, Rivian has expanded added an additional 800,000 square feet with plans for another 623,000-square foot addition, which would brining it to nearly four million square feet.
The company launched production of the first fully battery-powered electric pickup truck last year.
"And what's so important to recognize is that a lot of things go into that," Buttigieg said of Bloomington-Normal's EV success. "Some of it's costs, land, labor, utilities, taxes — a lot of it is workforce readiness, which is why I was so encouraged by what I saw going on at Heartland today."
The program, launched last year, offers students two-year associates degree and certificates that allow them to start or advance their career in the EV field.
It is housed in a temporary facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while a permanent space is constructed on Heartland's campus. That facility, to be built with $7.5 million from the state's Rebuild Illinois capital construction program, is expected to open in 2023.
Buttigieg and the other elected officials took a brief tour of the temporary facility, which is filled with electric trucks produced by Rivian and electric vehicles produced by companies ranging from Ford to Mitsubishi.
A handful of students in the program gave the delegation a quick tutorial on the internal components of electric vehicles and how they differ from that of their gas-guzzling counterparts.
The program, officially known as the Electric Vehicle – Energy Storage (EVES) Manufacturing Training Academy, was started as a way to create a pipeline for Rivian, which could soon employ 5,000 at its Normal facility this year. However, Pritzker said it's about more than just Rivian.
"But don't forget there are suppliers, there are other manufacturers, there are battery manufacturers coming to the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "So the robotics, the focus on energy storage, the focus on the gears we saw earlier for cars themselves, this is all part of what we're trying to get the workforce ready for because these are great-paying jobs and we're attracting them to our state."
Pritzker and Durbin have both said, in varying forms, over the past year that Illinois has the opportunity to become "the Silicon Valley of EVs," citing the anchoring presence of Rivian, the state's central location and status as an infrastructure hub as well as a well-educated workforce.
The state has sweetened the pot. In November, Pritzker signed the "Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act," which is a package of tax incentives and credits targeting EV producers and suppliers.
Beyond the REV Act, there are EV provisions in the landmark clean energy law Pritzker signed in September, including a $4,000 subsidy for the purchase of an EV. The state has also set a goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road in Illinois by 2030.
"What I'm really impressed by is that Illinois has not waited to begin to take the initiative on these electric vehicle policies," Buttigieg said. "When you hear about, for example, the REV Act and the tax incentive that creates, that works in two ways at once. First of all, of course, it stimulates the purchase of electric vehicles, some of which, like Rivian, are right here in the area."
"Secondly, it empowers people who live in this state to be able to afford the vehicles, which in turn means they’re going to be able to save even more money from the gas or diesel and maintenance, because they’re cheaper to own," he said. "This is what we’re seeking to do at the federal level too."
On that front, Buttigieg highlighted the Biden Administration's plan, announced a few days ago, to build out the country's electric vehicle infrastructure.
The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law in November, includes $5 billion in funding for states and a $2.5 billion competitive grant program for rural and disadvantaged communities to put the U.S. “on the path” to a national network of 500,000 charging stations.
Illinois will receive $22 million this fiscal year and $149 million over five years. The main goal is to build a network of charging stations along interstate highways and eliminate "range anxiety," or the fear of running out of power without being able to find a charging station.
Prior to checking out Heartland's facility, Buttigieg went on a ride-along with a truck driver and participated in a roundtable discussion at Heartland. Later, he and Duckworth went to a fire station in Normal for a demonstration on how to properly install a child car seat.
A trip to Rivian's plant was not on the itinerary. The company got a shout-out from Biden earlier this week.
Asked on how it felt to be back in the Midwest, Buttigieg said "it feels like home."
"I once got snowed in at a conference of mayors with (Normal) Mayor (Chris) Koos for a couple of days, so it's nice to reunite with him here too," he said.