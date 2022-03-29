Watch now: Illinois lawmakers target 'smash-and-grab' retail crime

SPRINGFIELD — With adjournment looming, Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation aimed at addressing a recent spike in organized retail crime.

The proposal, a collaboration between the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and Attorney General Kwame Raoul, creates and defines a violation of organized retail crime — something not currently spelled out in state statute — with the intent of deterring the activity and reducing the ability of offenders to evade custody.

To accomplish this, the proposal provides jurisdiction to any state’s attorney in a county where any element of the organized retail crime took place so that he or she can prosecute the whole crime. This means that if a ring of smash-and-grab thefts stretches across different counties, prosecutors could consolidate charges into one county for all the incidents.

The measure would also give the attorney general’s office the ability to use a statewide grand jury to bring about organized retail theft charges. The attorney general would also be given the ability to pursue RICO charges, which gives broader authority to charge people involved in a criminal enterprise.

Existing retail theft laws leave loopholes criminals can exploit, said IRMA President Rob Karr at a press conference Tuesday. The bill addresses those loopholes, he said, “without reversing recent criminal justice reform advances.”

The new charge targets only individuals whose specific intent is to resell stolen items, said State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs.

“It’s not the intent to prosecute two high school girls who go into a drugstore and steal a lipstick,” she said.

Hilton called November and January smash-and-grab crimes in her district “brazen” and said she’s seen nothing like them before.

“I don't want my constituents or those in Illinois to feel like they can't go to Oakbrook Mall that I represent to do their shopping,” she said. “It's the peace of mind when you figure you're going to go Christmas shopping, you certainly don't want to be in the midst of a smash-and-grab.”

In McLean County, one out-of-county resident — a Springfield man — was sentenced this month to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of retail theft.

The charges stemmed from stolen fragrances in two incidents at a Bloomington mall last year. The two thefts totaled nearly $14,000 in retail value, court documents said.

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp said his office supports the bill because "it is a real thing happening here in Bloomington-Normal and our law enforcement officers track it," and because it would allow more resources and discretion in prosecuting such crimes.

"We like this bill," Knapp said. "We believe it will give my office another tool, but I say that with a caveat because while we want to hold people accountable for this type of activity, I hope that this is a measure that the General Assembly is looking to give prosecutors like myself another tool and not hand off work that truly might be better done by the attorney general's office because it crosses county lines."

Knapp acknowledged that the bill does not prohibit the attorney general from handling multi-county crimes.

He also supports the bill because it would consolidate the prosecutions of crimes committed in multiple counties to one county, but he said it would be important to ensure the prosecution is in the proper jurisdiction.

"The fear, of course, that we have is then that the taxpayers in one county are paying for prosecutions that may be better suited in other counties," Knapp said.

The proposal would require state funds to allow state prosecutors to investigate and prosecute retail criminal rings, but those funds have to be allocated separately in the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. Karr said IRMA’s estimate for necessary funding is around $5 million dollars.

It would also require online third-party marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to verify the seller and the goods offered for sale and the seller to provide contact information.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, said organized retail crime is not just a concern in Chicago.

“When people are nervous to go to work, scared to go shopping or visit a mall or our small boutique shops in places like downtown Springfield, action needs to be taken to address our community concerns,” Turner said.

Turner offered no specific examples of downstate organized retail crimes, but one Central Illinois business owner said she fears smash-and-grab thefts could become a problem if lawmakers don’t act soon.

“I have caught individuals coming into my store and grabbing and taking and going to another store and trying to sell,” said Monica Zanetti, owner of Wild Rose Boutique in downtown Springfield.

Zanetti, who runs her shop alone, said the bill would make her and many of her other fellow retailers feel safer in their stores.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at a separate press conference just a couple floors up in the Capitol, told reporters that he had yet to see the proposal’s details.

“I look forward to reviewing it,” Pritzker said. “I know that the attorney general has worked very hard on it and so I'm looking forward to making some judgments about it.”

The legislation has at least one bipartisan sponsor in State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, and Karr says he expects more bipartisan support in the House.

Hilton said the legislation is a part of “a broader package of bills” addressing crime that Democrats in both chambers are discussing.

House Speaker Chris Welch told Lee Enterprises in January that Democrats intended to introduce a public safety package this session that would target carjackings and organized retail theft.

Karr said the IRMA has also been in conversation with Welch and other House members on various public safety bills.

Democrats, who hold supermajorities in the state legislature, have been under fire for supporting criminal justice reform measures over the past couple of years that Republicans and some in law enforcement have deemed “soft on crime” and emboldening criminal activity.

In 2021, the legislature on a party-line vote approved and Pritzker signed the “SAFE-T Act,” which among other things made Illinois the first state to abolish cash bail while mandating body cameras on all police officers by 2025.

The vast majority of the laws’ provisions have yet to take effect but nevertheless have been used to harangue Democrats on the crime issue, especially in the Chicago suburbs and downstate.

Several major cities in Illinois, including downstate cities like Decatur, experienced major spikes in crime over the past couple of years. Looting after peaceful protests in Chicago and cities across the state dominated the headlines during the summer months in 2020.

Republicans have sought to weaponize the issue of crime to make gains in the state legislature this fall. Democrats, on the other hand, have sought to address the issue without significantly rolling back reforms passed last year.

The bill could receive a vote in the Senate this week. If it passes, it will be sent back to the House for concurrence before the General Assembly adjourns on April 8.

