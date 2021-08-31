Watch now: Illinois lawmakers OK new legislative map; energy talks continue

Illinois lawmakers voted to amend the state legislative map Tuesday while Gov. J.B. Pritzker and stakeholders failed to close a deal on a long-sought energy bill that would move the state towards 100% clean power generation by 2050.

It was a day filled with prolonged delays under the Illinois Capitol dome as lawmakers returned for a one-day special session to adjust district boundaries to reflect updated 2020 U.S. Census data, which was received just a few weeks ago, and attempt to reach compromise on an energy bill.

Democrats continued to make last-minute adjustments to the map and negotiators on the energy bill, which include representatives from environmental groups and organized labor, worked behind the scenes to find compromise on the last sticking point: the closure date for two publicly owned coal-fired power plants.

Both were top issues during the General Assembly's regular legislative session. But only one was resolved Tuesday.

The House voted 73-43 to approve the amended remap, followed by a 40-17 roll in the Senate. The bill will now head to Pritzker's desk.

The Democratic-proposed remap passed the legislature and was signed by the governor earlier this year.

But the maps used U.S. Census Bureau's 2015-2019 American Community Survey data because of a COVID-induced delay in the release of census data typically used to draw the lines.

Democrats, who controlled the process, passed the map ahead of a June 30 constitutional deadline. If they hadn't, the process would have been turned over to a bipartisan commission. If the commission doesn't agree, it essentially comes down to a coin flip which party controls redistricting.

But, there were some significant deviations between the estimates used and the actual 2020 census data, some large enough that it would violate the principle of one-man, one-vote and perhaps be outside of the law.

"The General Assembly passed the plan using the best data available to us," said state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero. "And that plan was signed into law and became effective on June 4. We are back to fulfill our promise to review the data and make adjustments as needed."

All Republicans voted against the maps, calling the process a "farce" and a "sham" among other colorful expressions.

"There's simply no words to describe the sham for which this process has been," said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington. "And the most shameful part of it is watching the many friends that I have on the other side of the aisle who know it. There's not a person that's been involved in this process who hasn't seen it to be exactly what it is."

A lawsuit from Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund seeking to throw out the maps is ongoing in federal court.

While it was clear the remap would pass, days of negotiations over clean energy legislation did not produce a compromise.

Pritzker met with House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon for more than an hour Tuesday evening seeking to hammer out an agreement. But differences remain on the timeline for decarbonization.

"As I've said for some time, we're awfully close," Pritzker said of negotiations at an unrelated event in Decatur on Tuesday morning. "But everybody needs to give a little bit in order for us to get the right kind of compromise.

"So I'm hopeful, but I don't know what odds to put on it at this point," he said. "All I know is that everybody's been working really all night into the morning and we'll be continuing to do so until we're able either to reach an agreement or or not."

Under the deal, utility giant Exelon would receive nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies to keep three of its nuclear power plants open.

It's a pressing issue as Exelon filed paperwork with federal regulators late last month to begin the process of closing its nuclear plants in Byron and Dresden.

They could go offline in the next few weeks if a deal is not reached, putting thousands of jobs at stake and taking a significant source of carbon-free baseload power off the grid, making the state's clean energy goals all-the-more difficult to achieve.

The holdup remains lingering disagreements between environmental groups and labor unions on the timeline for decarbonization.

Though a new Senate bill that includes language calling for the closure of the coal-fired Prairie State Energy Campus by 2045 if it cannot achieve 100% carbon reduction.

It is supported by labor and the solar industry, but has not yet received support from environmental groups, who are concerned about the lack of interim decarbonization goals between now and 2045. Pritzker has vowed to veto any legislation not agreed to by the groups.

In a statement Tuesday night, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition said they "are encouraged by today’s progress and believe setting a specific timeline for decarbonization is a significant step forward."

"We look forward to continued conversations in the House to address interim climate targets and earn the support of all stakeholders necessary to get this historic and urgent legislation across the finish line,” they said.

