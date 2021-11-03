Watch now: Illinois lawmakers eye quieter '22 session

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, Illinois lawmakers completed a fall veto session that better resembled the frenetic final days of the spring legislative session in May.

With no actual vetoes to consider, lawmakers got busy legislating, enacting new congressional maps, clarifying language in the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act that will allow employers to enforce COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates, repealing the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, permitting limited wagering on Illinois college sports teams and approving tax credits for the electric vehicle industry.

Don’t expect an encore in 2022.

State lawmakers are planning an abbreviated spring legislative session with a scheduled adjournment date of April 8, nearly eight weeks earlier than usual.

In some ways, this is totally normal. The General Assembly tends to be more legislatively active during the first year of its two-year term. This year, that tendency was only heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly reduced the amount of legislating during the 2020 spring session.

But if year one is about policy, year two is about politics. This isn’t unique to Illinois. Legislative bodies everywhere tend to be less active the closer lawmakers are to facing voters.

In Illinois, there is typically a month-long hole in the legislative session every other March to accommodate the primary election.

But there’s an added wrinkle this year — the state’s primary election has been moved from March 17 to June 28, a necessity due to delays in the delivery of 2020 U.S. Census Data needed for redistricting.

In mid-March, most substantive legislation is still working through the committee process. There's rarely a hot-button floor vote that takes place that early.

But next year, the spring session will be complete by the time lawmakers face primary voters at the end of June.

It's hard not to imagine heightened political calculus being behind every move state lawmakers make next year, especially if faced with the prospect of a primary challenge.

This could make necessary big-lift items such as the budget a more difficult process next year and lessen the appetite to consider other significant legislation.

Beyond the budget, there will likely be a bevy of trailer bills to address issues that inevitably come up when passing major laws, from recreational marijuana legalization to the clean energy package.

Another consideration will be how to spend the more than $5.5 billion in remaining American Rescue Plan funds the state has yet to appropriate.

So, expect legislators to do what they have to do, and then quickly get out of Springfield and back into their districts to campaign.

Wake up call?

Elections were held in a handful of states across the country Tuesday and the results were not good for Democrats.

Most notably, Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race. Republicans also appear poised to retake control of that state's House of Delegates.

In New Jersey, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy appears like he will barely fend off Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Virginia voted for President Joe Biden by 10 points in 2020. New Jersey voted for Biden by 16 points. This means in each case, there was a double-digit swing from Democrats to Republicans.

For Illinois, the New Jersey example is probably more pertinent. The Democratic vote share in the Land of Lincoln in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections most closely resembles the Garden State's.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces voters next year. Most election forecasters would say he remains the heavy favorite to win. But they also said the same of Murphy, who will likely pull it out but by the slimmest of margins.

If there's any takeaway from Murphy's close call, it's that no electoral outcome is guaranteed, even in a state with a heavy partisan lean.

This extends to the gerrymandered congressional map approved by state lawmakers last week. There are four Democratic-leaning districts that voted for Biden by eight to 12 points, well within the swing from Democratic to GOP in New Jersey and Virginia.

The map appears much more susceptible to a Republican wave election than it did earlier this week.

Tuesday's results are no doubt a confidence-booster for GOP candidates contemplating a run for statewide office or for the state legislature.

One of the only questions that remains is if Republicans can find a candidate for governor who can take advantage of a favorable electoral climate.

We shall see.

Congressional notes

State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, said he still considering a run for Congress in the 17th District with a decision coming in the next few weeks.

"I expect a decision sooner than later," Stadelman told Lee Enterprises Tuesday afternoon. "Obviously, gathering signatures is just a couple months away. But still in the process of making the final decision."

Stadelman, 61, has served in the Illinois Senate since 2013. He was previously a television news anchor in the Rockford market for more than two decades.

Under the new map, the 17th takes a C-shape, winding from Rockford to the Quad Cities and down to Peoria and most of Bloomington-Normal, picking up several smaller college and industry towns in between.

It is currently represented by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, who is retiring. Democrat Angie Normoyle, a member of the Rock County Board, and Jonathan Logemann, a Rockford alderman, have announced campaigns.

Republican Esther Joy King, who came within a few points of upsetting Bustos in 2020, is running again. The district has a slight Democratic lean.

Meanwhile, Nikki Budzinski, a Democrat running for Congress in the new Central Illinois-based 13th District, was endorsed earlier this week by four Metro East lawmakers.

State Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea; and Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea; LaToya Greenwood, East St. Louis; and Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, announced their support for Budzinski, a former high-level staffer in the Pritzker and Biden administrations.

The new district stretches from Metro East to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores Springfield and Decatur in between.

The endorsement was a big one, likely indicating that there won't be a major Democratic candidate emerging from the vote-rich suburbs of St. Louis.

Budzinski, who lives in Springfield, has emerged as the early front-runner in the race, locking down key support from labor unions and Democratic party officials in the district.

Running in the primary against Budzinski is progressive David Palmer, a retirement planning adviser with Country Financial and a former professional basketball player from Champaign.

