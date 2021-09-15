Watch now: How license photos became topic in this state race

For the longest time, I held out on renewing my expired driver’s license.

Secretary of State Jesse White had extended expired licenses through 2022, so there was seemingly no immediate rush. But when I did some travel earlier this summer, it was clear that TSA agents at out-of-state airports were not exactly up to date on Illinois’ policy.

Looking to save myself some grief knowing I had more travel ahead, I gave in and got in line at the DMV in Springfield on a late Friday afternoon toward the end of July. The line snaked around the outdoor patio with folks spaced six feet apart from another as we waited to be called into the indoor waiting room.

After about an hour of waiting outside and an hour of waiting inside, I handed the necessary documents to the nice man at the window, who punched in my license information, updated my voter registration and accepted my $30 license renewal fee — a charge that White likes to remind constituents is set by the Illinois General Assembly, not him.

The last step in the process: a new license photo, one that presumably I’d have to live with until my next renewal in 2025. It isn’t like Instagram, where you take as many shots as you need until you strike the right pose. There are no redos. That’d take too much time. The folks behind the camera presumably take photos for dozens, if not hundreds, of folks a day.

My new license came in the mail about a week later. The verdict on my photo? I didn’t hate it, but I certainly didn’t think it was the best shot I’ve ever taken. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever met a person completely satisfied with the mug on their license.

If folks had a chance at a redo, would they take it? I’m not sure about myself, but I bet some would.

This might be more than just a hypothetical scenario in the not-too-distant future.

Alexi Giannoulias, the former Democratic state treasurer who is running to replace the retiring White, sent out a fundraising pitch last week surrounding his proposal to allow Illinois residents to take up to three additional photos when they renew their license.

There would be a $10 charge for each additional photo, which would be put into a new driver safety fund to support education, safety and training programs.

“There are many important policy issues involving the Secretary of State’s office that we have discussed and initiatives we've proposed. This isn’t one of them,” Giannoulias writes in the pitch. “But we want to give Illinoisans a choice and have the opportunity for a more flattering photo while generating new revenue to make our roads safer.”

Giannoulias deserves some credit for an outside-the-box campaign idea that is sure to resonate with anyone who’s taken a bad license picture. Whether it is implementable is another story.

I reached out to the Secretary of State’s office to see if this was something that could be done. I have yet to receive a reply.

Giannoulias is the frontrunner in the Secretary of State’s race. His Democratic primary opponents include three Chicago elected officials: Ald. Pat Dowell, Ald. David Moore and City Clerk Anna Valencia.

There are no declared candidates on the Republican side, but State Reps. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, are both exploring runs.

Giannoulias’ campaign to this point has mostly featured generic Democratic talking points versus specific policy ideas for the office he’s running for. So, even if it’s a relatively small, silly idea, it’s a welcome development.

Demmer didn't seem so keen on the idea, tweeting out a "face palm" emoji with a link to a story on Giannoulias' proposal.

Dowell was the only one to directly respond to Giannoulias’ proposal, calling it “his plan for the Secretary of State’s office to price-gouge residents for vanity pictures on their driver’s licenses.”

Ouch.

Instead, Dowell touted her proposal to create a digital driver’s license that would be available on your phone, similar to a boarding pass on an airplane.

“Dowell’s policies are designed to innovate the Secretary of State’s office and make things more convenient for residents, not nickel and dime them,” her campaign said in a release.

At the very least, both ideas are interesting. And — even if there is some sniping back-and-forth — hopefully more ideas will come out as the campaign continues on.

Sports plates

One way the Secretary of State’s office currently raises money for various causes and state funds is by offering an array of specialty license plates. Last week, White offered an update on the plates featuring Illinois sports teams.

As of early September, there were 71,299 sports team license plates on the road, raising more than $13 million for public schools. The most popular plate? That’d be the Chicago White Sox with 21,890.

The Chicago Blackhawks were a close second with 19,848. They were followed by the Chicago Cubs (13,970), Chicago Bears (8,620), St. Louis Cardinals (3,555) and Chicago Bulls (3,416).

Go Sox.

Pandemic politics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, easily beat back a Republican-led recall challenge earlier this week to remain in power in the nation’s largest state.

The result should not necessarily be a surprise — California is an overwhelmingly blue state. But conservatives sought to take advantage of the state’s liberal recall law to tap into supposed frustration with Newsom’s policies on COVID-19, immigration, voting rights and host of other issues.

Clearly, voters were not frustrated enough with Newsom to toss him out.

Let that be a lesson: The loudest voices in the room do not necessarily represent the majority opinion. Anne Caprara, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s chief of staff, made this point in a Tweet sent Tuesday night.

Like Newsom, Pritzker has been criticized by Republicans over his handling of the pandemic and every topic under the sun.

But if the affirmation of Newsom in California is any indication, Pritzker may have more support in blue Illinois than the loud voices would have you think.

Budzinski racks up endorsements

Democratic congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski continues to rack up endorsements, the latest coming from retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline.

“I grew up in Central Illinois. My mother, sister and extended family still live there,” Bustos said in a release Monday. “So, my endorsement of Nikki Budzinski to serve them in Congress is very personal to me. I am supportive of her for my family and for the tens of thousands of families who make Central Illinois their home. Nikki knows what it takes to deliver results for them.”

Budzinski has also received the endorsement of Rep. Jan Schakowksy, D-Evanston; an array of labor unions; and several Democratic Party county chairs in Central Illinois, including Sangamon County chair Bill Houlihan, a longtime top aide to Sen. Dick Durbin.

Budzinzski, a Peoria native, moved back to the region a few months ago after a stint in President Joe Biden’s administration. She previously served as a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign and administration. Before that, she was a labor activist.

The district she lives in is currently represented by Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, but new congressional maps have yet to be drawn.

David Palmer, a financial planner and former basketball player from Champaign, is also running for Congress in the Central Illinois-based seat.

