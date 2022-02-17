Watch now: Here are the 9 Illinois House members removed for not wearing masks Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House voted to remove nine Republicans from the floor on Thursday for refusing to follow a rule requiring members to wear masks.

State Reps. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford; Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City; Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville; Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich; David Welter, R-Morris; David Friess, R-Red Bud; Chris Miller, R-Oakland; and Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, were asked to leave the House chamber following the 66-39 vote.

Many House Republicans then followed the members out of the chamber in solidarity. McCombie appeared to refuse when asked to leave and had not left the chamber when the House went into recess.

The ejected members were found to be in violation of House Rule 51.5, which requires members to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking. The rule was adopted during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, requested a vote on a resolution he sponsored that would end the House’s face covering requirement. His motion was denied.

Caulkins was among the lawmakers motioned to be removed for not wearing a mask on Wednesday, though the motion wasn’t voted on as session was quickly adjourned. Caulkins voted virtually on Thursday.

The Republican lawmakers’ complaints about masks come as rules around mask mandates, especially in schools, have become increasingly complicated. A legislative panel voted 9-0 on Tuesday to suspend public schools mask mandates after the Illinois Department of Public Health had voted to renew its emergency school mask rules the night before.

A Sangamon County judge had decided on Feb. 4 that the IDPH’s rules could not be enforced in the 170 school districts that were parties in a lawsuit over mask mandates. The state appealed the decision.

On Thursday, debate quickly turned tense after Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, motioned to have the members removed if they failed to comply with the mask requirement.

Collins accused Republicans of turning House proceedings into a “clown show,” while Niemerg said Democrats’ concern about masks was hypocritical.

“I’ve seen a lot of you at different events and see you before on the House floor not wearing your mask, and the second we’re in session the masks come on. I stand here for the kids,” Niemerg said, in reference to the recent court and legislative rulings regarding school mask mandates.

Niemerg’s statement drew groans across the aisle.

Niemerg in an interview said he and his fellow Republicans “walked out together in solidarity to support our kids.”

Collins responded to Republicans’ accusations of hypocrisy by saying she was only asking for her Republican colleagues to wear masks while on the House floor, in accordance with House rules.

“What you do outside of this chamber is your business,” she said. Collins was cheered on by many of her Democratic colleagues.

Despite asking all House members to “take down the temperature” on the debate and saying his party will accept the consequences of the vote, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, later walked out with his fellow Republicans.

Democrats accused Republicans of using the mask debate as a distraction from the chamber’s legislative agenda.

“It’s disappointing that instead of doing the work they were elected to do, the Republicans would rather use the House chamber as a stage for political theatre,” Jaclyn Driscoll, spokeswoman for House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, said in an interview on Thursday.

In an interview with Lee Enterprises after his removal, Wilhour accused his Democratic colleagues of “virtue signaling.”

“It’s time that we focus on real issues. This isn't a real issue,” Wilhour said. “It's anti-science, anti-common sense and everything in between. It's just nonsense.”

After House members voted to remove the nine Republicans, both parties left the chamber to caucus. Session later reconvened approximately an hour later.

