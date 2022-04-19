Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes shot at GOP as he signs $46B election-year budget

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a $46 billion spending plan for the state budget year that begins July 1, delivering $1.8 billion in largely temporary tax relief as he seeks a second term.

The election-year relief plan, which was passed with bipartisan support despite numerous criticisms from the state House and Senate Republican minorities, includes a six-month pause of a 2.4-cent inflationary increase in the gas tax, a yearlong suspension of the 1% sales tax on groceries, direct payments of $50 per state income taxpayer and $100 per child, and property tax rebates of up to $300, among other measures.

The spending plan, which was approved with only Democratic votes, includes a $1 billion deposit into the state’s rainy day fund and a projected year-end surplus of $444 million, according to the governor’s office. Together with a measure approved earlier this spring, the state will make an additional $500 million contribution to its severely underfunded pension plans, on top of a required contribution of $9.6 billion.

In what’s shaping up to be a heated election year, Pritzker’s celebration of the budget’s passage took on an overtly partisan tone after years of accusations from the GOP and its allies that Democrats have been responsible for the state’s long-running fiscal challenges.

“Balancing the budget allows us to save for the future and live up to our financial obligations,” Pritzker said during a bill-signing event on the South Side campus of Chicago State University.

“On all of these things, the only members of the General Assembly who voted to kick the can down the road and to stick you and your children with the bill were the Republicans, who voted against it, who seem to prefer spelunking for misery over offering real solutions,” he said.

Republicans, in turn, criticized Pritzker and the Democrats for increasing state spending during uncertain economic times and after he’d warned voters that cuts would have to be made if they rejected his proposed graduated-rate income tax, which they did at the polls in November 2020.

“Just a year and a half ago, Gov. Pritzker was spending millions to convince Illinois voters to approve his $3.5 billion tax hike — threatening them with draconian cuts or across-the-board tax hikes if they didn’t approve,” state Rep. Tom Demmer, a Dixon Republican and candidate in the June 28 GOP primary for state treasurer, said in a statement Tuesday.” His tax hike was rejected by the voters, but the governor continues to spend as if voters said yes.”

