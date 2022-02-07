Watch now: GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan brings message to Central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan says there are three core values that guide his life: "faith, family, service."

And it's "not just a political slogan," Sullivan said, who fashions himself an anti-politician. At the very least, he's a political neophyte.

Sullivan, a venture capitalist from Petersburg who was a virtual unknown before launching his campaign last September, is one of five men seeking to take on incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker in November.

He is currently embarking on a 19-stop "Save Illinois" truck tour across Central Illinois, the region he's from yet where many voters are still getting to know him.

"Just going around trying to learn from them, hear what issues matter most and then also getting to introduce myself," Sullivan told Lee Enterprises in a 14-minute interview Monday. "I started this race at -1 on the name ID side. And so, just really getting to share who I am and the conservative values I hold."

Sullivan is a wild card of sorts in the Republican primary, which also features candidates like state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, lauded by many conservatives for challenging Pritzker's COVID-19 emergency orders, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a moderate with significant financial backing from larger Chicago-area donors.

Also running are businessman Gary Rabine and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf.

"I'm a fiscal-social-constitutional conservative," Sullivan said. "And I think Republican primary voters are good at sussing out and figuring out who actually shares my values, and who's viable to actually beat J.B. Pritzker in this next election and who can lead."

Sullivan himself is well-financed, having relied on a handful of large out-of-state donors to amass a warchest of nearly $11 million before launching his campaign. He still had $9.1 million on hand as of Dec. 31, according to campaign finance records.

With these resources, Sullivan is the only Republican airing television advertisements besides Irvin. His message compares certain parts of Chicago to war-torn Afghanistan, where he spent time as a civilian contractor.

"Pritzker’s leftist agenda is literally killing us, turning parts of Illinois into a war zone,” Sullivan says in the ad.

"I want to bring people back and make Illinois the 'Land of Lincoln' again," Sullivan said, speaking after a campaign meet-and-greet in downtown Springfield. "And I feel like it's become the capital of Capone, where it's corruption, crime and chaos."

The Petersburg Republican called for the repeal of the Safe-T Act, the massive criminal justice reform bill signed into law by Pritzker last year.

Though he acknowledged that some of the most controversial provisions, such as the elimination of cash bail, have not gone into effect, Sullivan said the law and sentiment behind it has had a chilling effect on law enforcement.

Pritzker has defended his support for the legislation and announced more funds for public safety in his budget, including $250 million for community-based violence prevention initiatives.

Sullivan, however, was mum when asked about a resolution passed last week by the Republican National Committee that declared the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol "legitimate political discourse."

That day, supporters of former President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. About 140 police officers were injured and one was killed in the attack. More than 750 have been charged in connection with the riot.

"I do not pay attention to national politics at all," Sullivan said. "I genuinely have no interest right now in fixing D.C., I have every interest in fixing Illinois. And my entire attention and focus is on my neighbors here in Illinois..."

Sullivan was critical of Pritzker in other ways, including the latter's handling of state finances, saying he "looked the other way" on the biggest challenges facing the state, specifically mentioning the state's massive unfunded pension liability.

The state's pension problems preexist Pritzker, who, unlike some previous governors, has made required payments into the system every year while proposing an additional $500 million in his fiscal year 2023 budget.

Sullivan said he wants to lower taxes while still dealing with the massive mountain of pension debt and other growing obligations, something that can be done by expanding the state's tax base.

Though state coffers are flush with cash due to strong economic growth and COVID-19 stimulus funds, Sullivan said people are still leaving the state, an ominous long-term sign.

"I have a commitment to growth," Sullivan said. "It's one that says 'we want to look more like Florida and Texas, not like California, New York.' So that means let's lower our taxes and regulation so we can attract in the industries of the future, the talent all coming to Illinois."

Sullivan also applauded a Sangamon County judge's ruling barring the state from enforcing its school mask mandate.

"I am a believer in local control," Sullivan said. "We're a diverse state and local communities should be making those decisions and parents get to weigh in with school boards to decide 'how do we want to handle this situation?'"

Sullivan, at the first of six meet-and-greets in Central Illinois Monday, talked with about two-dozen voters. He was joined by his wife Monique and their one-month-old son Will.

He would then head to events in Lincoln, Decatur, Monticello, Farmer City and Normal.

