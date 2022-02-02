Watch now: GOP calls out 'gimmicks' in Pritzker budget plan

The Democrat garnered support from his own party and criticism from Republican lawmakers and candidates who accused him of pandering to voters.

In his address, Pritzker seemed to anticipate criticism, decrying the “cynics” and those who “care more about promoting their own propaganda than they do about what’s best for your pocketbooks.”

Pritzker’s budget proposal includes a package he calls the family relief plan, meant to curb the cost of rising inflation on Illinois residents.

The plan would suspend the state tax on groceries, suspend an increase in the motor fuel tax, and provide a property tax rebate to some property owners.

Many Republicans, including Bloomington Sen. Jason Barickman, referred to the relief plan as an election year gimmick.

“It’s clear that the governor is pandering to voters in this election year,” Barickman said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

That sentiment was shared by multiple candidates running for the Republican nomination for governor.

In a statement released during the governor’s address, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin accused Pritzker of building his budget around the billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds Illinois received.

“It is no surprise that the Tax-Hiker-In-Chief is attempting to rewrite history today to mislead Illinois voters in an election year with gimmicks that rely on a disappearing federal bailout,” Irvin said.

Fellow gubernatorial candidates state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, said the governor’s proposals offered only temporary relief instead of long-term change.

“Maybe for a trust fund billionaire like J.B., temporarily not raising taxes sounds like tax relief,” Bailey said in a Senate GOP press conference. “But for the working families across Illinois who are struggling to pay bills (and) keep gas in their cars, deciding not to take an extra couple of pennies from them, I think, is a slap in the face.”

Democrats had their own election year talking points.

In his response to Pritzker’s address, Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, took aim at former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“Just a few years ago under the previous Republican administration we had a bill backlog of $17 billion, human service programs were decimated, our credit rating reached near junk status and Illinoisans were suffering because of it,” Welch said in a statement.

Illinois’ future is now much brighter because of Pritzker’s leadership, he said.

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, similarly called Pritzker’s proposal “unlike any I’ve seen in my time in the Senate” and credited Pritzker with helping to bring stability to Illinois’ finances.

Members of the Illinois Legislative Black and Latino caucuses held conferences Wednesday afternoon, with many calling Pritzker’s proposal a good starting point for further discussion.

But Republicans are worried they won’t be part of that discussion.

With supermajorities in the House and the Senate, Democrats can effectively push a budget through without Republican support.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, told Lee Enterprises in an interview Wednesday that he hopes that isn’t the case.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the majority party,” said Brady, who is currently running for secretary of state.

Republicans have proposed various changes to the budget and the Democrats' agenda, but none are likely without increased Democratic support.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said in the Senate GOP conference that Republicans believe the grocery tax suspension should become permanent and expanded to include pharmaceutical drugs.

Addressing crime rates should be lawmakers’ primary concern, according to State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.

Simply “throwing money” at criminal justice reforms will not be enough to slow crime rates, Rose said at the Senate GOP conference. He encouraged Democrats to work with Republicans on the budget and on other legislative issues.

“Enough is enough. Governor Pritzker, Democrats in the House and the Senate, call our bills. We will meet you halfway,” he said.

Pritzker’s budget proposal will now head to the General Assembly, where it will be debated ahead of the scheduled April 8 session conclusion.

