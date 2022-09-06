Watch now: First Illinois 'REV' electric vehicle tax credits awarded to Decatur company

DECATUR — The first state tax incentives geared at the burgeoning electric vehicle industry — made possible by a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last year in hopes of Illinois becoming the "Silicon Valley of EVs" — have been awarded to a Decatur manufacturer.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded Tuesday the first tax incentive package under the Reimagining Electric Vehicles (REV) Act to Decatur-based T/CCI Manufacturing, a company that builds compressors.

The REV incentives package is estimated at $2.2 million, with the company pledging to maintain its current Decatur workforce of 103 employees while adding 50 new positions.

In total, the company plans to invest more than $20 million to retool its Decatur facility to transition to electric compressor manufacturing.

"We could have chosen anywhere to expand electrification around the world, but we chose Decatur," said T/CCI president Richard Demirjian. "We're extremely fortunate in Illinois to have exceptional leaders in place who understand and are willing to invest in EV and the long-term benefit of building infrastructure, creating jobs and reducing our long term dependence on foreign oil."

Pritzker, joined by industry leaders and state and local elected officials at T/CCI's facility, proclaimed that "if you want to build a career in the electric vehicle economy, you can start right here in Decatur."

"This is another in-state element to the EV ecosystem of Illinois that we're building, which is especially crucial given the supply chain challenges of the past year," Pritzker said. "And thanks to the REV Act, Illinois beat out international competition to bring this deal home. That means new jobs and jobs that would have gone overseas are staying right here."

It was also announced Tuesday that T/CCI will partner with Richland Community College to create an EV innovation cluster that will include a Climatic Center for Innovation & Research Facility.

About $15.3 million has been allocated to Richland and $6 million to the city of Decatur from the state's fiscal year 2023 budget for the project.

That project will include training programs meant to build out the EV industry workforce and facilities for research and development, including full-scale climactic center for testing and simulations. This facility will be located on T/CCI's Decatur campus.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that she "can't think of any project that has been as exciting as this announcement today."

"We've had some great projects over the years, some great expansions, but this is really taking us into the future," Moore Wolfe said.

Illinois has been aggressive in targeting the EV industry over the past few years, leveraging its strategic advantages, such as its role as a national transportation hub, its pool of skilled workers and the presence of major EV manufacturers like Rivian and Lion Electric.

To sweeten the deal, state lawmakers passed and Pritzker signed the REV Act last fall. The program is essentially an enhanced version of the state's EDGE tax credit program, which is based on the level of investment and jobs created or retained.

Companies are eligible for ​​a state income tax credit of 75% or 100% of payroll taxes withheld from each new employee for up to 15 years, with the greater percentage applicable if the company locates in an underserved area. They would receive 25% or 50% for current employees if the minimum number of new employees are hired.

It is tailored so companies big and small are eligible, a deliberate sliding scale that may attract more headline-grabbing large companies like Rivian, but also smaller battery and parts producers, such as T/CCI, that can build out the state’s EV supply chain.

For the largest tax break, an electric vehicle manufacturer must invest at least $1.5 billion and create 500 new jobs over a five-year period. A larger electric vehicle parts manufacturer would have to invest at least $300 million and create 150 new jobs over a five year period.

The smallest companies would be eligible for incentives if they invest at least $20 million and create 50 new jobs over a four-year period.

T/CCI's package falls into this latter category.

Demirjian, speaking with reporters after the announcement, confirmed that the state tax credits "made a big difference" in their decision to manufacture EV compressors in Decatur.

"We were actually moving towards one of our overseas operations," Demirjian said, noting that the company also has facilities in countries like China and India. "And when the governor announced the REV Act and the incentives, we stopped ... and said, 'hey, we've got to relook at this.'"

Demirjian said another factor was that "some of our key customers like Caterpillar and Navistar" were looking to localize their supply chain.

"This project could exist anywhere in the world — anywhere in the world," said state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. "But we're doing it here in Decatur, Illinois. This supply chain begins, not ends, right here."

Illinois already has a head start compared to most states on EV production.

Rivian, started in 2009, bought the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal in 2017 and launched the R1T pickup in September, the world's first battery-electric truck. The R1S sport-utility vehicle and an electric delivery vehicle also are being built there.

The company’s move to Illinois was aided by a package of state EDGE tax credits and local property tax abatements. It now employs about 3,400 people at its Normal facility with plans for future growth.

The state has big plans to electrify its transportation sector as a means of cutting carbon emissions, setting the goal of getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are currently 36,520 EVs registered in Illinois, making the state the seventh-highest in the nation.

Beyond the REV Act, there are EV provisions in the landmark clean energy law Pritzker signed in September 2021, including a $4,000 subsidy for the purchase of an EV.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last month, includes a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of new EVs and $4,000 credit for the purchase of used EVs.

This story will be updated.