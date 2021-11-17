Watch now: Federal infrastructure law comes at good time for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Infrastructure week is finally here.

President Joe Biden on Monday signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in law, authorizing a much-needed investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges, ports and other "hard" infrastructure.

Illinois makes out pretty good in the package with the state expected to receive at least $17 billion, an investment it is well-positioned to take advantage of given the "Rebuild Illinois" capital construction program already in place.

Of the new federal funds, more than half — about $9.8 billion — is expected to go to federal highway projects. About $1.4 billion is slated for bridge replacement and repairs, about $1.7 billion for drinking and wastewater infrastructure, about $4 billion for public transportation and $616 million for airports.

The package also includes about $100 million for the expansion of broadband access across the state and about $149 million for building out the state's electric vehicle charging network. There is also $27 million to protect against wildfires and $22 million to protect against cyberattacks.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the bill signing ceremony at the White House, calling the law "a testament to what government should do for the people it serves."

"Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan — the largest in state history — the Land of Lincoln is prepped and ready for federal dollars to jumpstart our projects ahead of schedule," Pritzker said.

Indeed, the federal infrastructure law comes at a good time for Illinois.

The state is just two-and-a-half years removed from enacting the largest capital construction program in its history.

That $45 billion program passed the state legislature with bipartisan majorities in 2019. To pay for it, lawmakers voted to increase the state's gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon and utilize new revenue from casino gaming expansion.

Basically, the state has a head start with plans already in place for robust investment in its infrastructure.

Earlier this year, IDOT released its six-year highway improvement program, where it outlined plans to spend nearly $21 billion to improve 2,779 miles of roads and 7.9 million square feet of bridge deck.

The latest federal investment will undoubtedly build on that investment.

And while the needs are great in every state, infrastructure investment is especially crucial in a transportation hub like Illinois.

Located in the middle of the country, Illinois' airports, highways and railroads provide crucial links in the nation's supply chain.

Basically, there's a reason Amazon and other logistics companies are building large warehouses along the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 corridors just outside of Chicago.

Just last month, Pritzker announced a six-year, $1.2 billion plan to rebuild Interstate 80 in Will County. Perhaps the influx federal of funds can boost that timeline.

Much in the way the state is looking to build on the presence of electric vehicle automaker Rivian with tax incentives meant to attract more EV producers and suppliers, it will be able to take advantage of these new federal infrastructure dollars to enhance its existing capital construction program.

In some ways, it's been infrastructure week in Illinois for a while. The federal government finally caught up.

Appointments to be required for Secretary of State facilities

The Illinois Secretary of State's office announced Wednesday that appointments will be required for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards at certain larger downstate facilities.

There are currently 16 Chicago area facilities that require appointments.

The expanded rollout comes as the office seeks to address heavy customer volume cause by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with mitigations, long lines that run outside facilities has been the norm across the state.

Smaller, rural facilities will remain open to walk-in customers.

Here are some of the facilities that will be requiring appointments and when:

Springfield Dirksen, 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway; Nov. 29

Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave.; Dec. 1

Champaign, 2012 Round Barn Rd.; Dec. 14

Bloomington, 1510 W. Market St.; Dec. 16

Moline, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10; Jan. 4

Bethalto, 20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103; Jan. 11

Belleville, 400 W. Main; Jan. 13

Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.; Jan. 25

