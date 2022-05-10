Watch now: Fallen Illinois firefighters honored

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD —  Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state leaders gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday to honor the lives of four firefighters killed in the line of duty last year. 

Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal ​Matt Perez were joined by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Secretary of State Jesse White and Comptroller Susana Mendoza for the annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony. 

One of the fallen firefighters honored at the ceremony was the late Mattoon firefighter Mehdi Mourad, who died after a car accident that occurred as he was responding to a crash in June 2021

Mourad was a graduate of Lake Land College who officially joined the Wabash Fire Protection District just five days before the crash. 

Pritzker praised Mourad for his service and for his character.  

Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker bows his head during a moment of silence Tuesday as state leaders honored fallen firefighters killed in 2021. 

“Mehdi embodied the definition of a good Samaritan — unselfish, compassionate, and lionhearted,” Pritzker said. “He was an accomplished young man and wise beyond his years.”

“There are no words to heal the irreparable wound of such a tremendous loss,” he added, directing his comments to Mourad’s family. “May you find comfort in the knowledge that Mehdi’s service to his community, to the state of Illinois, and to our nation will not be forgotten.”

Fallen Firefighter Memorial

A large crowd gathered on Tuesday during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial service at the firefighter memorial on the grounds of the Illinois State Capitol.

The three other firefighters honored for their service were: Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department, MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department, and Lt. Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department. 

In his remarks, White said the fallen firefighters were all heroes who will not be forgotten.

Matt Perez

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez hugs Sharon Gray, who represented firefighter Mehdi Mourad, and presents her with the Gold Badge on Tuesday. Gray is the aunt of Mehdi Mourad.

“When I think of a firefighter, I think of a hero, someone who has gone the extra mile to save someone else's life or improve their quality of life,” White said. 

Mendoza said her son is a big Spider-Man fan, but it is the fallen firefighters and other first responders who are the “real heroes” she wants him to look up to. 

“In this world, there are so few who would literally run into a burning building and risk their lives in hopes of saving those they don't even know,” Mendoza said. “And it is a profound form of love to do so, perhaps the most profound form of love of all, to sacrifice one's life in order to save the life of a complete stranger.” 

Mourad

A wreath in honor of Firefighter Mehdi Mourad is among four lining the stage before the Medal of Honor Ceremony on Tuesday at the Bank of Springfield Center. 

Guests later filed over to the Bank of Springfield Center, where the family members of the fallen firefighters were presented with Gold Badges. 

Mourad was gone too soon, his aunt, Sharon Gray, told Lee Enterprises after the ceremony. 

Gray and her husband, Ricky Gray, represented Mourad’s family at the memorial. Most of his other family members are in Morocco, where Mourad was from originally, they said. 

During the Medal of Honor ceremony, multiple other firefighters were honored with Medals of Valor and Honor for acts of bravery, heroism, and dedication while facing danger in the line of duty. 

Perez said he hopes the lives of the fallen firefighters inspire more to serve. 

Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Firefighters stand at attention on Tuesday during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial service at the Bank of Springfield Center.

“On average, our nation loses about 100 firefighters every year in the line of duty. Since the beginning of COVID, those numbers have risen sharply,” Perez said. “We owe it to them all to continue improving our culture and our perspective on how we care for ourselves, our fellow firefighters, and our families.” 

Fallen firefighter memorial

A large crowd gathered on Tuesday during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial service  on the grounds of the Illinois State Capitol.

 

 

