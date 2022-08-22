Watch now: Esther Joy King launches first television ad in 17th Congressional race

Republican congressional candidate Esther Joy King launched the first television advertisement of the general election campaign in the swingy 17th Congressional District on Monday.

The introductory ad, titled "Worth the Fight," highlights King's military service before touching upon economic talking points that Republicans across the country have made central to their campaigns this cycle.

"When Americans have to choose between filling their gas tanks or their grocery carts, something is wrong," King said, talking directly to the camera. "I will always stand up to out-of-touch politicians because you are worth the fight."

King faces Democratic nominee is Eric Sorensen, a former television meteorologist in the Quad Cities and Rockford. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

According to King's campaign, the ad will air on broadcast television in the Bloomington-Peoria, Davenport and Rockford markets. It's worth about 400 gross ratings points, which measures the audience size and amount of times that audience will see the message.

It will also appear on cable, over-the-top services like Netflix and Hulu and connected televisions like Apple TV and Roku.

King's campaign did not disclose the amount spent on the buy, with spokeswoman Ashley Phelps only confirming that it was "a six-figure buy."

The 17th Congressional District is currently represented by the retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. King challenged Bustos in 2020, coming within four percentage points of an upset victory.

Springfield Democrats shored it up in redistricting, dropping some rural Republican precincts while adding Democratic-trending parts of Bloomington-Normal and more of the Rockford suburbs. This meant the district went from nominally supporting former President Trump in 2020 to one that went for President Joe Biden by about eight points.

However, high inflation, low approval ratings for Biden and other headwinds traditionally faced in midterm elections by the party in power in Washington have kept the seat on the national radar.

Most national election handicappers have the district ranked as a "tossup" in November. It is a race that could be pivotal in determining which party controls the House in January.

King easily dispatched a primary opponent in June.

Sorensen emerged from a six-way Democratic primary with a stronger-than-expected 38% of the vote, defeating perceived favorites former state Rep. Litesa Wallace and Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann by double digits.

However, this competitive primary left Sorensen at a considerable financial disadvantage against King to start the general election. At the end of June, King had more than $1.8 million cash on hand versus Sorensen's nearly $115,000, according to campaign filings.

In early August, however, Sorensen did receive a boost with the endorsement of the Illinois AFL-CIO. The district has nearly 100,000 voters who live in union households, making it perhaps the most labor-heavy district in the state.