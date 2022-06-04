Watch now: Durbin 'worried' about state Democratic Party unity as battle over chair looms

SPRINGFIELD — Just weeks before the primary election, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he is "worried" about the unity of the state's Democratic Party as competing factions battle for control of the party apparatus.

Durbin expressed his concern in an interview with Lee Enterprises after voting early Saturday morning in Springfield alongside congressional candidate Nikki Budzinski.

"I am worried about it," Durbin said. "We should be together as a party and we ought to say to Robin Kelly, 'job well done, you deserve another term.' I wish all the elected officials could say that to her and put this behind us."

Kelly, a congresswoman from south suburban Matteson, was elected party chair by the Illinois Democratic State Central Committee in early 2021 following the resignation of longtime chair Michael Madigan.

Kelly won 51.65% of the weighted votes of the 36-member committee compared to 48.35% for Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris.

Kelly was endorsed by Durbin, while Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth backed Harris.

Kelly, the first woman and first Black state party chair, announced last month that she is running for a full four-year term. The party chair is elected via a weighted voted of the party's state central committee, whose members will be elected in this month's primary election. A vote would likely come soon after.

"We should be unified behind her leadership because she's done the job," Durbin said. "She worked hard, she achieved things we haven't seen in decades in the state party."

Kelly is currently the only announced candidate.

However, concerns have lingered over Kelly's ability to serve effectively in the role. As a federal officeholder, she is barred from raising or controlling “soft money” used in state and local races.

Pritzker, when asked earlier this week, would not say if he backed Kelly's bid, but insisted that Democrats "are unified" heading into November.

"My focus is on electing Democrats up and down the ticket, not only making sure on June 28 that we have our incumbents re-elected but also in November," Pritzker said.

Beyond the November election, party unity will be crucial moving forward given Chicago's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention and the effort to make Illinois among the influential early presidential primary states that year and beyond.

However, some signs of division linger.

In the 15th Congressional District, Pritzker appears to be backing lobbyist Liz Brown-Reeves' bid for the state central committee. He donated $20,000 to her campaign last week.

The Sangamon County Democratic Party, chaired by Durbin ally Bill Houlihan, endorsed Adams County Democratic Party Chair Katherine Daniels for the slot. An attempt to rescind the endorsement last week was unsuccessful.

Though the party's committeepeople, one man and one woman from each congressional district, need to be elected first, Durbin said he hoped Pritzker would support Kelly when the vote eventually comes up.

"I wish he would support her," Durbin said. "He of course has to make his own decision. But, a unified party is in the best interest not only of the state, but in the best interest of his re-election."

One candidate Durbin and Pritzker undoubtedly agree on his Budzinski, the Democrat running in the central and southern Illinois-based 13th Congressional District.

Budzinski, a former senior adviser to Pritzker's campaign who later held the same title in his administration, was endorsed by her former boss on Wednesday.

Durbin, an early backer of Budzinski, attended an early voting event her campaign put on Saturday morning. About 30 people attended.

"This is a really big day for our campaign, not just because this is the first time I'm getting the chance to vote for myself for Congress, which is really exciting, but we're kicking off canvasses and weekends of action … ​​so just a lot of field activity," Budzinski said.

Budzinski faces Champaign financial planner David Palmer in the Democratic primary. Four Republicans are running for the seat as well.

Asked about the crisis of mass shootings in the United States, Budzinski said she would support universal background checks, red flag laws and increased funding for mental health services.

"Mental health gets talked about a lot, but I think we need to stop paying just lip service to that and really put meaningful investment behind that," Budzinski said.

Budzinski said she would seek to find consensus on the topic despite acknowledging the difficulty in attaining it.

"So I think we need to take a step back, we need to find the issues where we are in consensus where the majority of Americans support these issues and really meaningfully address gun violence," she said. "We do need to be doing that."

Durbin, the majority whip in a 50/50 Senate, said any package "is likely to be limited" since it would require at least 10 Republican votes to get past the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

But, he "thinks we are reaching a tipping point in this country" on the issue.

"When we've reached the point where it is not safe to be in a hospital, where it's not safe to send your kids to school or it's not safe to go grocery shopping on a Saturday ... you say to yourself, 'this is out of control,'" Durbin said.

"I hope that even if we don't get a lot done now, we can set the stage for a more serious conversation after the election," he said.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.