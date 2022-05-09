Watch now: Durbin to Putin: 'You have disgraced yourself'

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, calling him "delusional" and Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine "monstrous."

Durbin made the remarks after Putin oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union's role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

Western analysts in recent weeks had expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.

Putin falsely portrayed the fighting as a battle against Nazism, thereby linking the war to what many Russians consider their finest hour: the triumph over Hitler. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in what Russia refers to as the Great Patriotic War.

Durbin took issue with the remarks, lauded the courage of the Ukrainian people and said he had a message for the Russian leader.

"You have disgraced yourself by selfishly exploiting the memory of those Russians who protected your nation in World War II to defend your war crimes of today," he said. "You will not erase Ukraine. You have only strengthened the Ukrainian people and the collective will of the global community to defend them against Russian tyranny.

"There will be a Victory Day parade one day in Ukraine, and it will be to honor the valiant Ukrainians who sacrificed on the front lines to defend freedom and democracy in Ukraine and worldwide."

