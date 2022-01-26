Watch now: Durbin says Breyer replacement to move 'expeditiously through the committee'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is poised to be at the center of the upcoming selection process to pick retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement.

Durbin, the Senate majority whip, is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a statement, Durbin said he looks "forward to moving the president’s nominee expeditiously through the committee.”

Breyer, who was nominated to the high court by President Bill Clinton, on Monday announced he was stepping down. His replacement is President Joe Biden's first nomination to the Supreme Court.

“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice," Biden said.

Said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: “Thank you for your service and your good work for the American people, Justice Breyer. I look forward to reviewing the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee and know that with Sen. Durbin as Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, whoever the Senate confirms will help advance equal justice for all.”

