Watch now: Durbin says Breyer replacement to move 'expeditiously through the committee'

Breyer, who was nominated to the high court by President Bill Clinton, on Monday announced he was stepping down. His replacement is President Joe Biden's first nomination to the Supreme Court.
“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice," Biden said.
Said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: “Thank you for your service and your good work for the American people, Justice Breyer. I look forward to reviewing the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee and know that with Sen. Durbin as Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, whoever the Senate confirms will help advance equal justice for all.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday vetoed a bill that would have provided paid administrative leave for public school and university employees who miss work due to COVID-19-related issues and instead negotiated “compromise” legislation that would provide such leave to only those who are fully vaccinated.