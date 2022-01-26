 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

Watch now: Durbin says Breyer replacement to move 'expeditiously through the committee'

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden meets with members of the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Jan. 20 in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Liberal activists had urged Breyer to retire before Republicans could regain control of the Senate and thus block his replacement. This report produced by Jonah Green.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is poised to be at the center of the upcoming selection process to pick retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement. 

Durbin, the Senate majority whip, is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

In a statement, Durbin said he looks "forward to moving the president’s nominee expeditiously through the committee.”

Breyer, who was nominated to the high court by President Bill Clinton, on Monday announced he was stepping down. His replacement is President Joe Biden's first nomination to the Supreme Court. 

“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice," Biden said. 

Said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: “Thank you for your service and your good work for the American people, Justice Breyer. I look forward to reviewing the qualifications of President Biden’s nominee and know that with Sen. Durbin as Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, whoever the Senate confirms will help advance equal justice for all.”

+1 
Dick Durbin

Durbin
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Pritzker vetoes paid COVID leave for school, university employees

Pritzker vetoes paid COVID leave for school, university employees

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday vetoed a bill that would have provided paid administrative leave for public school and university employees who miss work due to COVID-19-related issues and instead negotiated “compromise” legislation that would provide such leave to only those who are fully vaccinated.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News