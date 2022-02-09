Watch now: Drop school mask mandates too, Republicans tell Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday for leaving mask mandates in effect for schools.

Bailey, R-Xenia, was joined in a press conference on Wednesday by state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, in response to Pritzker’s announcement that Illinois’ indoor mask mandate will end on February 28.

It’s parents, teachers, and elected school board members who should be making decisions about masks in schools—not the governor, Bailey said.

“It's time to end the mandates and provide our children with the education that they deserve,” he said. “One where masks are optional and possibilities are endless.”

“The governor has different mitigation standards for kids in a classroom than he does somebody (who) goes into a bar or casino or anything else,” Wilhour said.

Bailey, Niemerg and Wilhour are all members of the "Eastern Bloc," an unofficial caucus of ultra-conservative, downstate Republicans in Illinois’ General Assembly. Bailey has been one of the state’s most vocal anti-mask critics since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

The lawmakers argued that most other states have already eliminated school mask mandates.

Thirteen states still have school mask mandates in effect. On Monday, the governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all announced plans to drop their mandates by the end of February or March.

“They're flourishing, and they're doing just fine,” Bailey said of neighboring states with no school mask mandates.

But recent data shows Illinois currently has a lower weekly test positivity rate than its bordering states.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois’ seven day rolling test positivity average was 6.5% as of February 9. Missouri’s PCR test positivity rate for the same time period was 21.1%, according to the Missouri Department of Public Health.

Average weekly test positivity rates were also higher in Kentucky (21.99%) and Wisconsin (12.8%) for the week of February 2-9. For the week of January 26 to February 1, Indiana saw a 21.9% test positivity rate. Iowa’s 14-day rolling test positivity average was 15.9% as of February 8.

Overall, the lawmakers’ comments fell in line with a recent national trend of Republicans urging parents to take a more hands-on approach in their children's education.

“Parents’ rights matter, no matter what this governor says,” Niemerg said.

