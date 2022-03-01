Watch now: Downsizing Pontiac, Vandalia prisons to move forward, director tells lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Corrections will move forward with a plan to drastically downsize its prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia, director Rob Jeffreys confirmed in a letter to state lawmakers.
According to the letter, sent in response to a letter sent by nine lawmakers earlier in February, IDOC plans to shutter the medium security unit and the east and west cellhouses of Pontiac Correction Center. At the same time, 10 buildings at Vandalia Correctional Center are slated to close.
Jeffreys said the timeline for closure is between March and August. The medium security unit in Pontiac would be the first to close, which Jeffreys said would "provide immediate staffing relief that will assist the maximum-security unit and allow for sufficient out of cell time" for prisoners.
The director, however, cautioned in a Senate hearing Tuesday that there still could be changes made to the plan. He said department officials are meeting with ASFCME Council 31, the union that represents prison workers, next week. After such time, a plan will likely be finalized.
"We are in constant discussions about what the future for Pontiac and Vandalia looks like," Jeffreys told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Last month, a draft plan emerged detailing the downsizing of the Pontiac and Vandalia facilities. Reasons citied included increased maintenance costs of the older structures, staffing shortages and the drastic decrease in Illinois' prison population over the past decade.
Per those plans, operational capacity at Pontiac would be reduced from 1,740 to just 642. In Vandalia, it would drop from 1,001 to 410.
In Vandalia, the plan does not require any layoffs but may necessitate some employees transferring to nearby facilities.
At both facilities, the number of employees is below the budgeted amount, with the IDOC citing the pandemic as severely impacting its hiring schedule. Any changes would need to be bargained with the labor union representing correctional officers.
Anders Lindall, spokesman for ASFCME Council 31, said that the department "has yet to fulfill its responsibility to bargain with our union over the impact of its planned closures."
"Under the law, the department cannot move forward with any changes until that bargaining is complete," Lindall said.
Lindall added that "the only thing consistent about the Department of Corrections' shifting plans and explanations is their inconsistency."
This echoes the frustrations of area lawmakers, who have been frustrated with the lack of communication on the department's plans for the facilities, which are major source of good-paying jobs in their respective regions.
Jeffreys met with several lawmakers in private on Tuesday where he reiterated that plans would be finalized once IDOC meets with the union.
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said Jeffreys promised to participate in a public meeting to answer questions from their constituents, who have been confused by the department's end game.
"On the one hand, they're hearing that the plan is not yet final, and on the other hand, they're seeing the plan being implemented," Barickman said. "And so it begs the question as to what's going on."
Jeffreys' letter offers some clues.
He confirmed that 170 transfers out of the Pontiac medium security unit were done on an emergency basis "due to the lack of hot water in the living units." He said no transfers have occurred due to consolidation plans.
However, he said "there are no plans to return individuals in custody" to the unit given the plans to close it. The remaining 146 prisoners in the unit will also soon be transferred.
Per the draft plan, prisoners in Pontiac's medium-security unit would be transferred to other medium security prisons. The next to close would be the east cellhouse, with prisoners there transferred to either one of the remaining open sections of the prison or to Lawrence Correctional Center.
Once the east cellhouse is cleared, the west cellhouse will begin the process of closing, with prisoners housed there to be transferred to Lawrence or Menard Correctional Center.
The downsizing of Vandalia will not require the transfer of any prisoners, who will be divided among the four remaining dormitories.
The Pontiac Correctional Center opened in 1971, and its operational capacity is 1,255, according to the Department of Corrections, with a mental health operational capacity of 66. It is the parent institution for the 431-bed Pontiac Medium Security Unit. The average annual cost per offender was $70,366 as of fiscal year 2020.
The Vandalia Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility for men, opened in 1921. Its operational capacity is listed at 1,300, though can vary based on staffing levels. The average annual cost for offender was $34,670 as of fiscal year 2020.
According to IDOC data, the state's prison population has dropped from 38,259 at the end of 2019 to just 27,970 at the end of 2021. The state's highest inmate population was 49,401 in 2013.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office did not return a request for comment.