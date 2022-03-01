Watch now: Downsizing Pontiac, Vandalia prisons to move forward, director tells lawmakers

At both facilities, the number of employees is below the budgeted amount, with the IDOC citing the pandemic as severely impacting its hiring schedule. Any changes would need to be bargained with the labor union representing correctional officers.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for ASFCME Council 31, said that the department "has yet to fulfill its responsibility to bargain with our union over the impact of its planned closures."

"Under the law, the department cannot move forward with any changes until that bargaining is complete," Lindall said.

Lindall added that "the only thing consistent about the Department of Corrections' shifting plans and explanations is their inconsistency."

This echoes the frustrations of area lawmakers, who have been frustrated with the lack of communication on the department's plans for the facilities, which are major source of good-paying jobs in their respective regions.

Jeffreys met with several lawmakers in private on Tuesday where he reiterated that plans would be finalized once IDOC meets with the union.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said Jeffreys promised to participate in a public meeting to answer questions from their constituents, who have been confused by the department's end game.

"On the one hand, they're hearing that the plan is not yet final, and on the other hand, they're seeing the plan being implemented," Barickman said. "And so it begs the question as to what's going on."