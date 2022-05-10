Watch now: Community calls for answers in the face of DOC's downsizing of Pontiac prison

PONTIAC — A draft plan to close parts of the Pontiac Correctional Center drew community members together Tuesday, seeking clarification and transparency.

“We need more information; the public deserves that,” said state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, following the town hall he and state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, organized at Pontiac Township High School.

Bennett did not attend, citing a positive COVID-19 test.

In February, Lee Enterprises obtained a draft of an Illinois Department of Corrections proposal that revealed plans to close two cellhouses and the medium-security unit of Pontiac's maximum-security facility as well as 10 buildings at the prison in Vandalia.

According to the proposal, partial closures were necessary due to lower prison populations and costly maintenance at the facilities. At that time, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office characterized the document as a “draft plan” that had not received final approval.

However, Barickman said the IDOC moved 171 inmates from Pontiac to other facilities and is “taking actions consistent with that plan. That’s causing a lot of concern, causing a lot of rumors.”

According to the draft plan, operational capacity at Pontiac would drop from 1,740 to 642 inmates.

Barickman said his goal for the town hall was to tell his constituents what he knows regarding the prison’s fate and to listen to their questions and concerns and “make sure that I’m a vocal advocate for them.”

IDOC Director Rob Jeffreys confirmed the plans to downsize the facilities between March and August but declined to attend the town hall Tuesday.

About 100 community members, including several employees of the prison at 700 W. Lincoln St., attended the town hall, and several spoke about safety and security concerns that could arise if those parts of the center are shuttered.

William Lee, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 494 union, said IDOC leadership began to work with the union to develop solutions to address issues across the system, “at the statewide bargaining table.”

However, “Without any preliminary discussion or advanced warning, DOC chose to (move toward) shuttering our medium security unit … on Feb. 9,” Lee said. “On that day seven buses were sent to Pontiac, effectively in secret, so that they may start emptying the MSU of all individuals incarcerated there.”

He said the decision was “short on vision and justification,” as well as being dangerous, especially considering the several inmates were moved without medical records. Some had to be returned to Pontiac for medical needs.

Lee said employees typically assigned to the medium security unit have been brought into the maximum security part of the facility in recent months, which has caused disruption with little to no guidance from management.

He asked that IDOC be transparent regarding “the organization's tragedies, allowing ample opportunity to identify and correct any potential problems,” cease implementation of the downsizing plan in favor of returning “to the bargaining table with AFSCME, as required by state labor law.”

Lee also said the department should engage with the union for any decision involving the safety and security of their working conditions.

“Our union is committed to this process. It’s the only way to ensure that unintended consequences don’t become life-threatening mistakes,” he said.

Jim Blackard, a retired major from the prison and current Livingston County Board member, said lawmakers have seen over the years that the Pontiac prison is necessary and able to adapt as needed.

Among the periods of change to criminal justice procedure, Blackard mentioned the deadliest riot in the history of the IDOC, when three Pontiac prison employees were killed July 22, 1978.

Over the years, “We accepted a new mission and we did it better than anyone else,” Blackard said. “Pontiac works. Pontiac is needed. … Pontiac prison has risen to the challenge every time and they’ve done it better than anybody else in the county has done it.”

County Board Chairwoman Kathy Arbogast said the prison is the county’s third largest employer, and “Springfield needs to know how much Pontiac prison means to the community.”

She said the community is prepared to speak out against closure just as they did when a closure was on the table in 2008.

“As a county, we know firsthand the effects of losing a prison. It hasn’t been 10 years since the state shuttered the Dwight Correctional Center, causing the largest economic downturn and population loss our county has ever experienced,” she said, adding that a similar closure at Pontiac would “send shockwaves” through Livingston County and beyond.

Mayor Bill Alvey also called the prison and its effect on population and employment “a boon to the community.”

Barickman said the political process is “reactive to the people,” and asked the community to help raise public awareness and call on the Pritzker administration to provide clarity “and justification” on the DOC plan.

He was also one of 13 lawmakers who called for a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and House Appropriations-Public Safety Committees.

Barickman said he will work to keep his constituents updated as he gets more information.

