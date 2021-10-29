BLOOMINGTON — Hours after state lawmakers issued new congressional boundaries, the political dynamics of Central Illinois shifted Friday with the announcement that six-term Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, would not seek another term in Washington, clearing the way for Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, to run uncontested in the GOP primary.

LaHood released a statement about an hour after Kinzinger issued a video saying the “time is now” to move on.

“My disappointment in the leaders that don't lead is huge,” said Kinzinger, who has been vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger in his announcement hinted at other political plans, saying: “I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear — this isn’t the end of my political future, but the beginning.”

The Normal West graduate previously served on the McLean County Board and won a long-shot bid for Congress a decade ago, defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Halvorson of Crete. He is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and serves on the panel investigating it.

In the video, he said the country is “poisoned” and “we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed. In Congress, I’ve witnessed how division is heavily rooted. There’s little to no desire to bridge our differences.”

McLean County Republican Chariman Connie Beard said in some respects, it's a relief that Kinzinger will not have to go "head-to-head" against LaHood. Noting that both politicians were drawn into the same congressional districts, she said the gerrymandering has been a source of frustration because the new maps don't represent our communities.

"People have different priorities in different parts of the state," Beard said.

"So when you look at the maps, and when the district includes way up north and way down south," she asked, "How can those groups be well represented? They were obviously drawn for the purpose of trying to maintain political advantage and not good representation of the voters."

Hours after new maps were released

Beard also said Republican voters in McLean County have not wanted to engage in divisive politics, and they want to create unity within any given community.

LaHood is the national finance chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee and previously served in the state Senate. He was elected to Congress in 2015.

McLean County Democratic Party Chairman Patrick Cortesi told The Pantagraph that he found the announcement by Kinzinger “a little surprising, in the sense that the political climate of Central Illinois has gotten to the point where a politician, a congressperson like Adam Kinzinger, doesn’t feel there’s a place for him anymore.”

“I think it just speaks to where we’re at politically right now, and that’s disappointing to me,” he said.

Cortesi said: “I have confidence that he will do his job and his work on that committee whether he’s running for re-election or not."

The moves happened the morning after state lawmakers approved new congressional boundaries drawn by Illinois Democrats, who control the mapmaking process. Kinzinger and LaHood, a Trump supporter, were drawn into the new 16th Congressional district, which stretches from the Wisconsin border and near the Quad Cities to Peoria and parts of Bloomington-Normal.

The process has faced strong opposition from Republicans, who say that gerrymandering unfairly manipulates boundaries for political gain. The changes are required because of census counts every 10 years. Illinois lost one congressional seat because of population declines.

Other areas of Bloomington-Normal are now part of the 17th Congressional District, which runs west to the Mississippi River up to Rockford.

LaHood, whose 18th Congressional District was removed as part of the process, in his statement said: “It’s unfortunate that politics has played such a huge role in this process and that Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker lied to voters when he promised to take politics out of the mapping process in Illinois.”

Positioning for midterms

Nationally, Republicans are positioning themselves to pick up the House majority in the midterm elections next year.

In a statement, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said: “After months of hiding behind closed doors, the joke of ‘fair maps’ in Illinois has finally played out as Democrats pass their blatantly gerrymandered redistricting plan under the cover of darkness. Once again, the silence of local and national Democrats speaks volumes and reminds Americans that Democrat control is more important than ‘fair maps’ in Illinois.”

Also Friday, U.S. Rep. Marie Newman said she will challenge fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten in the primary next year. The redrawn district includes parts of DuPage County and Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Cortesi said the question now is who will enter the race for the 16th district, which takes up a large portion of McLean County.

“So, we’ll be interested to see who ends up running,” Cortesi said.

Beard said Kinzinger's decision means they can focus on what truly are important differences between candidates like LaHood and potential Democrat challengers.

"At least we can focus on what really are key differences between the parties, rather than trying to battle between ourselves small differences between republican candidates," Beard said.