Watch now: Biden approves disaster declaration for 13 Illinois counties

The federal declaration covers Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.

It essentially frees up the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts, including providing equipment and resources.

The federal government will pick up 75 percent of the costs of relief efforts.

“Local, state, and federal officials are working in concert to make sure Illinois communities have everything they need to recover,” Pritzker said. “I appreciate President Biden’s fast response in ensuring Illinois has all available resources on the road to rebuilding. As local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, my administration will assist every step of the way.”

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as the Illinois Congressional delegation, sent a letter to Biden yesterday asking that he approve federal assistance for 28 storm-impacted counties.

It was not immediately clear why the full request was not granted.

Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency would work with those in impacted areas not covered by the federal declaration.

The relief comes after at least six tornadoes touched down in Illinois Friday evening, the worst in Madison County, where an EF-3 tornado caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse, killing at least six people.

The same volatile weather system also produced tornadoes in Kentucky, where at least 64 were killed.

Durbin, speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, urged everyone to put aside political differences to help those impacted.

“The tornadoes didn’t distinguish between red states and blue states, between Trump voters and Biden voters," Durbin said. "It is my great hope that the Senate will also put aside its politics for a few moments and stand together to help the victims.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0