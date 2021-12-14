Watch now: Biden approves disaster declaration for 13 Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD — Just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the request, President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for 13 Illinois counties ravaged by last week's severe weather, which included at least six tornadoes.
The federal declaration covers Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.
It essentially frees up the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts, including providing equipment and resources.
The federal government will pick up 75 percent of the costs of relief efforts.
As we remain committed to standing with the people of Edwardsville, yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources. pic.twitter.com/PblvrcLJfv— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 13, 2021
“Local, state, and federal officials are working in concert to make sure Illinois communities have everything they need to recover,” Pritzker said. “I appreciate President Biden’s fast response in ensuring Illinois has all available resources on the road to rebuilding. As local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, my administration will assist every step of the way.”
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as the Illinois Congressional delegation, sent a letter to Biden yesterday asking that he approve federal assistance for 28 storm-impacted counties.
It was not immediately clear why the full request was not granted.
Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency would work with those in impacted areas not covered by the federal declaration.
The relief comes after at least six tornadoes touched down in Illinois Friday evening, the worst in Madison County, where an EF-3 tornado caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse, killing at least six people.
The same volatile weather system also produced tornadoes in Kentucky, where at least 64 were killed.
Durbin, speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, urged everyone to put aside political differences to help those impacted.
“The tornadoes didn’t distinguish between red states and blue states, between Trump voters and Biden voters," Durbin said. "It is my great hope that the Senate will also put aside its politics for a few moments and stand together to help the victims.”
Recap: Coverage of Midwestern tornadoes
Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night.
Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
An EF3 tornado wiped out much of an Amazon distribution facility, killing 6, as a wave of violent weather rolled through the St. Louis metropo…
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, D…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…
The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.
Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…
The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck.
At least one person is dead after severe storms and tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Missouri, leve…
A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead …
Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm