Watch now: As Biden prepares for State of the Union, Illinois Democrats brace for midterm impact

SPRINGFIELD — As President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, Democrats in Illinois are bracing for impact in November.

With voters experiencing COVID fatigue and the impact of rising inflation, Biden's approval rating has suffered, with the average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight placing the president's favorability at just under 41%.

Such low marks threaten to put local, state and federal seats in play even in heavily-Democratic states like Illinois.

"There is a lot of correlation with how the president's party does and the president's approval rating," said Tom Bowen, a Democratic strategist. "Democrats need Joe Biden to get those numbers up, plain and simple."

Bowen said that poor showings in Democratic-leaning states like New Jersey and Virginia last November, where the party suffered double-digit swings from their 2020 margins, should be a warning sign for Democrats in Illinois.

In New Jersey, a state that closely mirrors Illinois in partisan breakdown, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy barely eked out a victory against an underfunded opponent.

The state's powerful Democratic Senate president lost his seat to a Republican truck driver who spent just $150 on the race.

"Illinois Democrats have the example of New Jersey as low approval ratings from the president can have a deleterious effect on our prospects," Bowen said. "So we want to see Joe Biden get those numbers up, but we should be prepared to vigorously contest every race."

This year, every statewide constitutional office, most notably the governor's office, is on the ballot. All are currently held by Democrats. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is also facing reelection.

With a favorable national climate and the belief that concerns over rising crime and inflation will resonate with voters, Republicans see an opportunity to regain their footing after years of struggles.

“We're going to be running on public safety," House Republican Leader Jim Durkin acknowledged at a January press conference. "What party has the back of law enforcement? What party, more importantly, has the backs of victims? It's the Republicans. The Democrats have abandoned this.”

Republicans are currently locked out of all statewide offices, are in the superminority in the state legislature and hold just five of 18 Congressional seats.

But the party could be primed to win just based on the ebb and flow of politics. Beyond Biden's low approval numbers, the president's party tends to lose seats in midterm elections. Since the 1940s, the party in power has gained seats just twice in midterm cycles.

Hoping to take advantage, billionaire Ken Griffin and other big money GOP donors have bankrolled a "slate" of candidates for statewide office, led by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who is taking on Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

But U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, who will soon mark one year as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, said that losing in the midterms is not inevitable.

"I think we have a lot of things to be proud about," Kelly said. "Frankly, because it's a midterm and some people keep saying 'well, midterms, you lose.' But we know that we have done the work — and we know that we've done the work with zero to very little Republican support."

Kelly pointed to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the administration of COVID-19 vaccine as real things Biden and Democrats have delivered in the past year.

"We just have to keep getting the word out about what we've done" Kelly said. "We have to keep doing the work. No, things are not perfect, but we will continue to do the work on getting the country further on the right track."

There are several races in Illinois that could be crucial in determining which party controls Congress next year.

Springfield Democrats approved a Congressional redistricting proposal last year that creates 14 districts that voted for Biden and three that voted for former President Donald Trump.

However, there are a handful of Democratic-leaning districts that could be suseptible to a GOP wave, said Frank Calabrese, a Democratic consultant.

He said there are three Congressional races to keep an eye on, with the most clear tossup being the 17th District, an open seat held by retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos that stretches from Rockford to the Quad Cities to Peoria to Bloomington-Normal.

The Sixth District, a suburban Chicago district that includes the homes of Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman, could also be in play. As could the 11th District, held by Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, in suburban Chicago.

"I wouldn't be surprised if two or three went Republican if Joe Biden is polling in the low 40s," Calabrese said.

"The legislative map is a better Democratic gerrymander than the congressional maps," Calabrese added, meaning there is more opportunity for Republicans to win federal races than in the state legislature.

Another key race will be in the 13th District, which stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign. The open seat leans Democratic, but is within margin that races swung in New Jersey and Virginia.

Democrat Nikki Budzinski, who left the Biden Administration after helping implement the American Rescue Plan, is running for the seat.

"I'm laser focused on my race and the issues that are important to working families in Central and Southern Illinois," Budzinski said. "People need help right now. The issues I'm talking about, how I'm running my campaign, and my commitment to addressing supply chain issues and rising costs by bringing manufacturing back to America, creating good paying jobs, and helping people make ends meet wouldn’t change if this was a different year.”

In the state House and state Senate races, Calabrese said Republicans would have some pickup opportunities in some downstate seats in the Metro East region and cities like Springfield as well as in the suburbs.

"It's all gonna be about the suburbs," Calabrese said.

"Obviously Republicans are not going to be competing in Chicago, Democrats aren't going to be competing in rural areas," he said. "And so the competitive districts are suburban Chicago metropolitan area and then kind of like these middle cities."

Still, Calabrese believed that "the map is just too strong" for Republicans to make meaningful gains in the state legislature.

Bowen said the State of the Union address is not the major news moment it was even a few years ago, but that it was still important for Biden to set the stage for the year ahead.

He said follow-through on his words will help his numbers and, by extension, Democrats' political fortunes.

"I think what (voters) are expressing through their approvals or disapprovals is frustration with what's happening in their lives at the moment," Bowen said. "So they want hear him provide concrete plans, but then most importantly, see and feel those plans as they're happening in the months ahead."

