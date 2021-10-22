Watch now: After Democratic criticism, Illinois redistricting map poised to change

But the proposal was also the recipient of friendly fire from fellow Democrats, with operatives in Washington saying it did not do enough to shore up vulnerable incumbents and maximize the party’s opportunities elsewhere.

Democratic members of the Illinois delegation also took issue with the potential new shapes of their districts, which are larger — an unavoidable reality since the state lost one congressional seat after the 2020 U.S. Census — and in many cases feature unfamiliar terrain.

And there is some disappointment about the lack of a second majority Latino district in the Chicago area despite the group registering significant growth over the past ten years.

These are some of the issues legislative Democrats will have to work through when they return to Springfield next week to consider the new congressional map, which would set the district boundaries for the next 10years.

Democrats concede that the map is likely to change before a final vote is taken.

“My sense is that the map that was put forward was not intended to be a final product, it was intended to be for discussion,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, responding to a question from a reporter at an unrelated event in Bloomington Thursday morning. “Lots of people have discussed as we've seen. They've seen the maps and wanted to make changes, both current members of Congress from both parties as well as members of the legislature who are going to be voting on it.”

Grading the process

There’s significant pressure on Springfield Democrats from the national party to maximize opportunities in Illinois, one of the few states where the party has complete control of the redistricting process.

Besides New York, the state is viewed by many as the Democrats’ biggest redistricting weapon, with models showing the possibility of making a delegation currently composed of 13 Democrats and five Republicans one with either a 14-3 or 15-2 split.

With Republican state legislatures expected to gerrymander in states like Florida, North Carolina and Texas, a Democratic gerrymander in Illinois could give the party a fighting chance to maintain a majority in the House.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a non-partisan group that seeks to eliminate gerrymandering, has given Democrats' proposed map an "F" grade for partisan fairness.

The proposal features 14 districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020. However, it leaves some Democratic-held seats vulnerable during election cycles that favor Republicans.

The 3rd Congressional District, based in the southwest suburbs of Chicago and held by Rep. Marie Newman, D-Western Springs, would stretch out to Interstate 39 under the proposal, picking up significant rural territory, exurban communities like Channahon and Minooka and blue collar communities in the Illinois Valley like LaSalle and Ottawa.

Biden's margin of victory would decrease from 13 percentage points in the current district to 6 points in the proposed district, which would also include the home of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has become a national figure due to his criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Dave Wasserman, House editor for the Cook Political Report, and Frank Calabrese, an Illinois redistricting expert, both say the district as drawn would be considered a "toss up" in 2022.

Newman said in a statement released last week that it was “abundantly apparent that what has currently been proposed for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District is not only retrogressive but substantially diminishes the diverse and progressive voices of Chicago’s Southwest Side and suburbs.”

Also vulnerable under the new map is Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville. Her 14th Congressional District, based in the western suburbs and exurbs of Chicago, would pick up the liberal college town DeKalb.

It would move from a district that voted for Biden by two points to eight points, a marginal improvement that could leave the seat vulnerable under the right circumstances.

The 17th Congressional District, an open seat with the upcoming retirement of Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, would include less rural areas and more of Peoria and Rockford while picking up Bloomington-Normal.

It would move from a district that supported Trump by nearly two points to one Biden won by six points. Still, Wasserman said Democrats could have made it a Biden +10 or more district with a more skillful crafting of the map.

Even if Democrats held those seats, their relative competitiveness could lead to unnecessarily expensive elections, some say.

"If there's a creation of four or five competitive districts that are only clearly blue-leaning, it's going to invite dark money and Republican efforts to come into the Chicagoland media market," said Andrew Ellison, a Democratic political operative testifying at a House Redistricting Committee hearing on Wednesday. "They will not be afraid to come in .... to run negative ads against all these different candidates. It's going to create chaos, it's going to bleed down to some of these legislative races too and create a very negative environment."

'They're more concerned about their own districts'

Some of these concerns lead many to believe that changes are coming before the final map is voted on and sent to Pritzker's desk.

Some incumbents from hyper-Democratic seats in Chicago and the suburbs will likely have to "take one for the team" by picking up more rural Republican precincts to shore up more vulnerable members like Newman and Underwood.

Illinois Democratic members met at the office of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week to discuss the map, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

The delegation can offer recommendations to state lawmakers, but have no formal control over the process, which is the purview of the General Assembly, per the state constitution.

“The interesting thing is that for most of the modern era in Illinois, under our new constitution since 1971, congressional redistricting has been an afterthought for the General Assembly,” said Charlie Wheeler, the retired director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield. "They're more concerned about their own districts for the Illinois Senate and the Illinois House."

In 1971, 1981 and 1991, the legislature punted on congressional redistricting, with a three-judge federal district court in Chicago adopting a redistricting plan for the state in each of those years.

In 2001, the General Assembly did enact a new congressional map. However, it was largely the product of a deal cut between then-House Speaker Dennis Hastert, R-Oswego, and Rep. Bill Lipinski, D-Chicago to protect House incumbents.

The most notorious district drawn that cycle was the C-shaped 17th, which stretched along the Mississippi River from the Quad Cities to Quincy with a tentacle poking out to grab the urban precincts of Springfield and Decatur.

In 2011, Illinois Democrats had complete control of government in a redistricting year for the first time ever, passing maps that allowed the party to flip a 11-8 GOP-majority congressional delegation into a 12-6 Democratic majority.

In 2021, Democrats will try to go further.

A map with 15 Biden districts and two Trump is not out of the question, but a 14-3 breakdown is more likely.

At stake are the fates of several GOP members of Congress, especially Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Kinzinger, who represent downstate communities that have collectively lost population in the last decade.

And then there's still the issue of whether or not to create a second Latino majority district.

For the past 30 years, there has been one Latino majority district connecting communities on the Northwest and Southwest sides of Chicago. It's been colloquially known as the "earmuff" district for its funny shape.

With Democrats' fall veto session scheduled to wrap up next week, action on maps is highly likely. Since it's past May, supermajorities, which Democrats hold in both chambers, will be necessary for passage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0