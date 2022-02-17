Watch now: A billionaire enters fray to support Darren Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — Billionaire Ken Griffin endorsed Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's Republican bid for governor on Monday, sealing the deal with a $20 million campaign contribution.

"Richard Irvin is self-made, and his life story epitomizes the American dream," Griffin said in a press statement, adding that he is "fortunate enough to have enough resources support Richard Irvin in his mission to return Illinois to being the land of opportunity."

Griffin's public expression of support and patronage of Irvin confirmed what had been the worst-kept secret in Illinois politics.

But that makes the news no mess significant.

It instantly catapults Irvin into frontrunner status in the Republican primary, which also includes state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; businessman Gary Rabine; former state Sen. Paul Schimpf; and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan.

All four are have less financial resources and are still establishing statewide name recognition. To this point, Sullivan is the only candidate airing television advertisements besides Irvin.

Yet there was a wrinkle added to the race later in the week: another billionaire megadonor entering the fray.

Dick Uihlein, the owner of shipping supply company Uline and an heir to the Schlitz brewing fortune, on Tuesday donated $1 million to Bailey, the downstater viewed by many as Irvin's strongest challenger in the primary.

Though members of the same social class, it is not hard to understand how these plutocrats could end up on opposite sides.

Griffin is a pragmatist. He's not afraid to work with or donate to Democrats, as he did with former Chicago mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel. He has focused mostly on practical issues from crime and corruption to taxes while turning away from social issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Uihlein, on the other hand, is more ideologically-driven. He has become one of the largest donors to conservative causes and candidates across the country over the past decade.

In Illinois, he was largest benefactor of former state Rep. Jeanne Ives' unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor, donating $2.5 million.

Ives, one of the most conservative members of the Illinois House, challenged incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in a primary, becoming a voice for conservatives upset with the liberal positions Rauner had taken on issues like abortion and immigration.

Uihlein was also the main funder of the Liberty Principals political action committee, which supported ultraconservative candidates for the state legislature.

Another area where the two diverge is on former President Donald Trump. Griffin said last October that it was "time for America to move on." Whereas Uihlein has donated millions to groups associated with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bailey, in a Facebook live video Wednesday morning, called the donation from Uihlein "a significant breakthrough." He further characterized it as "an initial amount and with a promise of more to come."

More will need to come for Bailey compete with the cash Irvin is receiving from Griffin and other large Republican donors.

Bailey will probably not need to match Irvin dollar-for-dollar, but raise enough to allow him to air ads in the expensive Chicago television market, home to a significant chunk of voters.

Irvin, who has been on air since late last month, has the task of introducing himself to Republican voters while convincing them that he's conservative but electable in blue Illinois.

Bailey, Rabine, Schimpf and Sullivan have all cast doubt on Irvin's Republican credentials, point to his pulling of Democratic primary ballots in recent elections and videos of him heaping praise on Pritzker.

Irvin, however, has dismissed such claims, saying he's opposed to Pritzker's vaccine and mask mandates while running tough-on-crime advertisements.

To this point, Irvin has announced $22.5 million in campaign contributions. Bailey had $707,273 as of December 31, the end of the last fundraising quarter, but has since added the $1 million from Uihlein.

Sullivan had $9.1 million in the back at the end of the year, most of it from a handful of out-of-state venture capitalists. He's reported about $77,000 in contributions since.

Rabine had $525,752 on hand at the end of the year and has added $98,292 since. Schimpf had $80,895 on hand and has since added $30,859.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on the other hand, has already donated $125 million — in $35 million and $90 million chunks — to his campaign, putting him well on pace to meet or exceed the $172 million he spent in 2018.

When asked about the large donations on the Republican side on Wednesday, Pritzker sidestepped, instead focusing on the stark policy differences between him and all the declared GOP candidates.

"Look, all I can say about what's going on on the Republican side is it continues to be a mess," Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference. "There are an awful lot views over there that people have had that are causing more sickness."

The large sums given to Irvin are hardly a surprise given that Griffin and his allies had telegraphed for months that he was going to spend big and likely on Irvin.

But Uihlein was a wild card. He has not been as active in state politics since Ives' 2018 campaign. But, like Griffin, he has the ability to cut a check that can instantly change the nature of an election.

He invested in Ives four years ago and she nearly knocked off a sitting governor in a primary.

This time around, Uihlein has backed a candidate with similar politics who is also running against the Republican establishment, namely the donors, consultants and staffers who helped Rauner win in 2014.

$1 million is a huge sum, but a drop in the bucket compared to $20 million. The key factor is if, as Bailey said, there is "more to come" from Uihlein. Stay tuned.

