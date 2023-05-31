Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRINGFIELD — During the final days of legislative session, it’s not uncommon to see a flurry of amendments filed to bills up for consideration.

Oftentimes, these are cleaning up technical language, or reflect a compromise among key stakeholders on an issue. Other times, the amendment becomes the bill. In this instance, large measures can circumvent the typical process, which requires a bill to be read three days in the other legislative chamber.

And then there’s what happened last week, when a pair of downstate utility companies, a collection of trade unions and their allies in the legislature dropped an amendment onto an existing energy bill in the waning hours of session that would give the utilities first dibs on building out new electrical transmission lines.

The amendment, attached to House Bill 3445, gives Ameren and MidAmerican Energy the “right of first refusal” to build the new lines, thus allowing them to forgo competitive bidding on any potential projects. The provision would sunset at the end of 2024.

Proponents say the measure is needed to expedite the buildout of new transmission lines, which are widely seen as necessary for the state to meet its clean energy goals. Without competitive bidding, they say, years can be saved. And the work can be done by people already familiar with the grid.

“It’s easier for them to do this type of work and interconnect into their system because they ... know it like the back of their hand because they’ve been operating it for 100 years,” said state Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood. “So they would know the intricacies to be able to put this system ... on time and be able to operate.”

Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission Company Illinois, told Lee Enterprises in a statement that the bill “will ensure that new, much needed transmission capacity is quickly and cost effectively placed into service, maintaining the safety and reliability of the transmission system and benefitting Illinois consumers and communities.”

Critics, however, charge that the measure essentially gives utility companies, namely Ameren, a monopoly that will drive up construction costs and, ultimately, rates for consumers.

“We believe that this legislation is an anti-competitive priority for Ameren in order to increase their profits and is not in the interest of the environment, consumers or business,” said lobbyist Elaine Nekritz, who testified in committee on behalf of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition.

The measure passed the Senate 41-9 late Wednesday night and the House 63-32 late Friday night. All “no” votes were Democrats. Several in the majority party simply didn’t vote on the measure, which was pushed through with a combination of Republican and moderate Democrat votes.

It faces an uphill battle, however, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has vowed to veto the bill if it hits his desk, with a spokeswoman confirming that “the Governor opposes a bill that puts corporate profits over consumers.”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has also opposed the measure.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission eliminated the federal right-of-first-refusal for regional transmission lines in 2011, leaving it up to states to decide. Several states in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator energy market, including Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota, have since enacted their own ROFR laws.

Will Illinois be among them?

The bill was well above a veto-proof majority in the Senate but fell eight votes shy of that threshold in the House.

Pritzker’s opposition might be enough to kill it. But organized labor, one of the most powerful collective interests inside the Capitol, is behind it and could twist some arms to secure enough votes for an override.

Time will tell.

Speaking of time, that was not something lawmakers had much of when weighing this proposal, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere with just hours for lawmakers to consider, a fact that was not lost on many of them.

“This was primarily a bill dealing with the study of energy projects. And Amendment 4 was added at the 11th hour, which seems to be the phrase du jour,” said state Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago.

“I didn’t know what a ‘right of first refusal’ was literally until yesterday and I’ve been working in the energy space for some time,” Williams said. “So I think to deal with a project of such a magnitude in such a short period of time without having time to fully vet it is a significant problem.”

Some Republicans in the chamber were quick to point out that the manner in which the bill dropped was similar to how other large bills have been dropped in recent years, including several budgets and the SAFE-T Act.

Similar in spirit, perhaps, but not the same. The governor unveils his budget in February and appropriations hearings are held throughout the spring. Though the final product often isn’t seen until the final days of session, it often reflects the spirit of the governor’s initial proposal.

This amendment, however, caught many off guard. And it once again proves that anything can happen in Springfield in May.

