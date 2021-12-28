U.S. Rep. Rush of Illinois reports breakthrough COVID-19 case

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement late Monday.

“I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms,” the Chicago Democrat said.

The 75-year-old cancer survivor said he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and recently received a booster shot.

Rush, who is serving his 15th term in Congress, underwent surgery in 2008 to remove a cancerous tumor from a salivary gland which was followed by months of chemotherapy treatment.

His district includes several South Side Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.

