U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush says he's trading Congress for the pulpit

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush announced Tuesday he will conclude a three-decade congressional career next January, but said he would continue a lifetime in public service and activism by turning to his “higher calling” as a Baptist pastor to help shape “minds and hearts.”

“You can own your public service, but you can never own public office,” said the South Side Democrat who started out as a political activist by cofounding the Illinois Black Panther party before winning a City Council seat in 1983 and becoming a member of Congress a decade later.

“For me, I have a higher calling and I am answering that calling,” said Rush, dean of the state’s congressional delegation. “The calling of my faith predominates my entire being.”

The decision by Rush to step down at the end of his 15th term set off a scramble among the South Side and south suburban elected officials in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District, which runs from Chicago’s South Side through south and southwest suburbs and continues nearly to Kankakee.

An open seat in Congress is a rare event and the district’s solid Democratic demographics virtually ensures the winner can serve for years without challenge.

Rush said he would make an endorsement of a potential successor in the June 28 Democratic primary but did not name a preferred candidate. He said making an endorsement was a show of “leadership” and that “I think my appeal to my voters will have an affect on their decision” when they go to the polls.

Rush made his announcement at the historic Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, where the mutilated body of 14-year-old Emmett Till was displayed in an open casket after he was lynched while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955.

Rush said he chose the church because it was a “sacred place” that “shaped the contours of my own life and the lives of generations.” He said he would continue to pursue a federal anti-lynching law as a top priority in his remaining days in Congress.

The 75-year-old Rush said his decision to leave Congress was not a matter of “cutting and running” and that he would continue to speak out from the pulpit of his Beloved Community Christian Church of God in Christ on the South Side.

“The battlefield is my home and I will remain on the front lines of the battlefield,” the congressman said, adding that he would preach with a priority on “commonality over division.”

Rush criticized the polarized political climate in Washington but said it, like other aspects of life, has become rooted in an unending quest for power.

“It’s not just Congress. It’s in our faith community. It’s in the business community. Everybody is looking for their advantage and the other person, disadvantage. It’s all about who’s in power, who isn’t in power,” he said.

“This power, narcotic, drug, that we find ourselves lapping up every day in our media and our lives and our culture, that’s leading to the demise of our nation,” he said. “I lament the fact that we are such a partisan power-drunk government institution and that’s one of the things that I want to try to do is to prioritize our commonality rather than our division.”

At the same time, Rush said that, away from the glare of TV cameras, “we are some awesome people” in Congress, and that he considers Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia “one of my best friends in the Republican Party.”

Rush famously handed future President Barack Obama his only election loss in 2000 when the university professor and community activist challenged the veteran congressman. Rush said that knowing Obama was a better orator and perhaps “more handsome,” he avoided debating the young state senator during that campaign, which preceded an election he won by 30 percentage points.

But noting that Obama is a former president with significant personal wealth, Rush jokingly asked, “Who really won?”

Rush also spent some time talking about his early years in public life, saying he thought he would be “dead before I was 30″ as a result of his activism in the Black Panthers.

He said he was supposed to have been at the group’s West Side headquarters on Dec. 4, 1969, when a raid led by local prosecutors and state and federal law enforcement led to the assassinations of Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark.

In a nod to the city’s latest surge in violent crime, Rush said he plans to take a message to the “gangways and alleyways and the streets of the city and tell young people, ‘Don’t give up hope, that you can survive, that there is a life in front of you.’ ”

While the 1st Congressional District has been redrawn significantly over the decades, it has a storied place in Chicago and Illinois political history. Rush defeated labor leader Charles Hayes to take the seat. Hayes succeeded Harold Washington, later Chicago’s first Black mayor. Others to represent the district include Ralph Metcalfe and William Dawson.

The names of more than a dozen prospective candidates to succeed Rush have surfaced. Among them are members of the legislature and Chicago City Council.

Legislative candidates face a greater risk in going for the seat, since all seats in the General Assembly are up for election this year and a state legislator would have to give up a chance for reelection to run in the congressional primary. Chicago aldermen aren’t up for reelection until 2023.

Chris Mooney, a political scientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said the safest political seats in the nation are typically U.S. House seats in “reasonably homogenous urban or rural districts.”

“The reelection rate for U.S. House members has long been over 90% — often well over,” Mooney said. As a result of long-term incumbency, it creates a “pent-up demand among politicos living in a given congressional district.”

“Each district holds countless school board members, mayors, city councilpersons, state legislators and other government officials who have demonstrated political ambition. In addition, there is also an unknown number of leaders of business, labor, social movements, etc., who might want to run for Congress,” he said. “And when a longtime member of Congress retires or dies, each of these people knows that it is perhaps now or never for their congressional ambitions.”

Mooney said he expects “a full-blown scrum” of contenders.

“Even if Rush backs a candidate later, the momentum of those other ambitious candidates will mean that the district is likely going to see a large, bloody and unpredictable primary for this seat,” he said.

