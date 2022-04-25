Trump to host Mar-A-Lago fundraiser for Rep. Mary Miller

OAKLAND — Former President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, at his Mar-A-Lago resort on Wednesday.

Miller is in the midst of a heated primary battle against fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the new 15th Congressional District, which includes much of rural Central Illinois.

"Congresswoman Miller is honored that President Trump has endorsed her and is hosting an event for her at Mar-A-Lago because he wants to make sure the Illinois 15th is represented by a bold, America First conservative who will fight against illegal immigration and for the Second Amendment,” said Miller campaign spokesman Isaiah Wartman.

Wartman added that, “Conservatives in downstate Illinois are fired up to defeat” Davis, calling him a “Republican in Name Only” for supporting measures like red flag gun laws and protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children.

Davis' record, however, shows he voted Trump's position nearly 89% of the time during the latter's presidency despite representing a swing district.

Miller and Davis were pitted against each other by Springfield Democrats who controlled the once-a-decade redistricting process last year. Though Miller lives just outside the new district, it includes portions of her current district.

Trump announced his “Complete and Total Endorsement (sic)" of Miller in early January, wading into what has become among the most contentious incumbent-versus-incumbent primaries in the country.

The former president’s backing offered Miller a boost against Davis, who is seen as the more seasoned politician and has maintained a significant edge in fundraising as well as support among local GOP officials in the district.

When Davis announced his reelection bid in November 2021, he included a list of the endorsements that included 32 of the district’s 35 county party chairs and a slew of local, state and federal elected officials.

And as of the end of March, Davis had more than $1.9 million cash on hand compared with Miller’s $510,795. But, if there is a good turnout on Wednesday, Miller could raise a large amount of cash fast.

According to an invitation obtained by Lee Enterprises, tickets start at $1,000 per person and go up to $25,000 per person, with the highest-paying donors entitled to a photo with Trump and Miller.

Once Trump endorsed, it was believed to only be a matter of time before he held a fundraiser for Miller. And it appears plans were launched in earnest late last month, when Miller’s campaign made two separate payments of $5,737.88 and $11,475.75 to Mar-A-Lago Club LLC for “event venue and catering,” according to campaign finance records.

The resort, purchased by Trump in 1985, has been the former president's home base since leaving the White House in January 2021. It has become a major center of Republican politics, with various elected officials and wannabe candidates vying for Trump's backing passing through.

Federal candidates and committees have paid nearly $1.3 million to hold events at the resort, according to a recent report from the New York Times.

Miller has long been one of Trump's most fervent supporters.

First elected in 2020, Miller is one of the most conservative members of Congress. She is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Following the lead of Trump, Miller objected to the results of the 2020 presidential election in January 2021.

Just days earlier, Miller stoked controversy by invoking Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally outside the Capitol. This drew widespread condemnation, some calls for her to resign and — eventually — an apology.

Last summer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., headlined a fundraiser for Miller in Effingham. Greene is known for trafficking in far-right conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

There have been whispers of a possible in-district event featuring Trump down the line, but nothing has been confirmed to this point.

Davis' campaign could not be immediately reached for comment.

The primary election is June 28. Early voting begins May 19.

