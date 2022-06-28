Trump-backed Mary Miller defeats Rodney Davis in 15th Congressional District GOP primary

TAYLORVILLE — Riding the coattails of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, defeated fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in the 15th Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday night.

With 65% of precincts reporting in the 35-county Central Illinois district, Miller held a 58% to 42% lead over Davis, a margin of nearly 12,000 votes out of more than 71,000 cast, according to the Associated Press.

"Tonight was a massive win for President Trump and conservatives in our country," Miller said. "But tonight is just the beginning. Tomorrow we begin the work of uniting the Republican Party so that we can defeat J.B. Pritzker."

She said Trump's agenda would be her own in Congress "as I work with my friends in the House Freedom Caucus to save our country."

Davis called Miller shortly after 9 p.m. to concede the race.

“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," Davis said in a statement. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District."

It is a stunning end for Davis, a five-term incumbent with close ties to House Republican leadership who was once considered a rising star within the conference. He had survived several bouts with political death before.

But Davis, a mainstream conservative with a bipartisan streak, could not escape this time as Miller, a far-right freshman firebrand, had the backing of Trump, a major boost in the deeply conservative district.

The Trump factor loomed large in this race as the former president endorsed Miller in early January, hosted a fundraiser for her at his Mar-A-Lago resort in April and, perhaps most decisively, held a rally for her near Quincy this past weekend.

"Mary is a warrior for our movement and our values," Trump said on Saturday, calling her a "fearless, America-first patriot."

The sprawling 15th Congressional District, which stretches west to east across Central Illinois from the Iowa and Missouri state lines to the Indiana state line, was drawn by Springfield Democrats last year to pack as many Republicans in as possible.

This was done in part by carving out the region’s urban centers such as Champaign, Decatur and Springfield — mapped into the Democratic-leaning 13th Congressional District — while picking up giant swathes of surrounding rural areas and small towns.

As a result, the newly minted district would have voted for Trump by 68% in the 2020 election, making it one of the most conservative in the country.

Davis, who has often fashioned himself as someone who can convert conservative principles into law, has had to grapple with aspects of his past voting record.

Though he voted Trump's position 89% of the time during the former president's single term in office, he often worked to find compromise as he navigated the swingy nature of his current district.

But, such efforts have opened him up to criticism from the far-right wing of his party in the new, more conservative district.

Miller, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has eschewed bipartisanship in the name of Trump's "America First" agenda.

This story will be updated.

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13

