Top federal prosecutor in Chicago to stay on as four-year term expires

As political corruption probes and a push against gun violence continue in Chicago, it appears the city’s top federal prosecutor isn’t going anywhere soon.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch, 51, was confirmed by Congress for the top job four years ago Tuesday after being nominated by President Donald Trump, and his four-year term is officially up later this month.

The incoming Biden administration had originally asked Lausch to step down from his post along with other Trump holdovers. But after a bipartisan push extolling Lausch as a corruption buster, the White House announced in February that he could remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In the nine months since that high-profile reprieve, there has been no indication that any search is underway to find a suitable replacement for Lausch — a process that is traditionally headed by the senior leaders of the current president’s party in Congress and can take many months.

Federal law states each U.S. attorney serves a four-year term and “shall continue to perform the duties of his office until his successor is appointed and qualifies.”

An aide to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin confirmed to the Tribune on Monday that there were no imminent changes to the leadership of the U.S. attorney’s office.

It’s not without recent precedent for a U.S. attorney to stay on past his four-year term despite new political leadership in the White House. Patrick Fitzgerald, who also earned a reputation as a nonpartisan corruption fighter, served for nearly 12 years as U.S. attorney in Chicago under Democratic and Republican presidents.

A spokesman for Lausch could not immediately be reached.

Lausch, of Joliet, is a former athlete who captained the 1987 state champion Joliet Catholic football team and later was a linebacker and team captain at Harvard University.

He was nominated by Trump after Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth aided the White House in the search. Lausch succeeded Zachary Fardon, who stepped down from the post after Trump asked for the resignations of all Obama administration-era U.S. attorney holdovers.

Lausch was sworn in as U.S. attorney on Nov. 22, 2017, two weeks after being confirmed by unanimous voice vote in the Senate.

Lausch is currently overseeing a number of high-profile investigations, including the racketeering case against Ald. Edward Burke and the bribery probe involving Commonwealth Edison which has orbited former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

He’s also led a significant push against the city’s seemingly intractable gun violence, bringing several gang racketeering cases in the past two years that involve nearly 40 homicides dating back two decades.

Over the summer, Lausch hosted Attorney General Merrick Garland in announcing a federal initiative to go after gun-trafficking networks and disrupt the pipeline of firearms leading to Chicago.

In May, he was briefly hospitalized after suffering what’s often referred to as a mini-stroke. He was diagnosed with having suffered a transient ischemic attack, which is characterized by a brief blockage of blood to the brain that lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage, his spokesman said at the time.

Lausch was previously a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and also served a 10-year stint as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago, working on large-scale gang and drug cases and eventually earned a supervisory position under Fitzgerald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0