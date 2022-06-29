Thomas DeVore wins GOP nod for attorney general

In the Republican race for attorney general, downstate attorney Thomas DeVore defeated repeat candidate Steve Kim of Deerfield and Orland Park attorney David Shestokas.

DeVore will take on first-term Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul this fall. Raoul, a Chicago attorney elected in 2018, faced no primary opposition in his run for a second term.

DeVore, 52, who lives outside Sorento, a small town about 50 miles northwest of St. Louis, gained public attention, especially on social media, early in the COVID-19 pandemic by waging unrelenting, if largely unsuccessful, legal challenges to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders.

Kim, 51, of Deerfield, a partner in a boutique international law firm based in Chicago, lost by 33 points to incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan in the 2010 race for attorney general. He was an aide to former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar in the 1990s and was backed in this race by billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin but ran a low-key campaign.

Also on the GOP primary ballot was Shestokas, 70, an Orland Park attorney who had not reported receiving any campaign contributions and promoted former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the outcome of the 2020 election.

Like Republicans up and down the ballot this year, both Kim and DeVore made the state’s problems with crime and corruption a key component of their campaigns, but DeVore was much more vocal against the "Republican establishment."

The attorney general also plays a key role in monitoring elections in Illinois. Both Kim and DeVore said they voted for Trump in the past two elections, and both hedged when asked whether they believe that the 2020 election was stolen.

