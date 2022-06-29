 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

top story topical

Thomas DeVore wins GOP nod for attorney general

  • 0
Tom DeVore

Republican attorney general candidate Tom DeVore, known for his lawsuits challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders, campaigns at IL Mio Italian restaurant on May 25 in Clarendon Hills.

 ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

In the Republican race for attorney general, downstate attorney Thomas DeVore defeated repeat candidate Steve Kim of Deerfield and Orland Park attorney David Shestokas.

DeVore will take on first-term Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul this fall. Raoul, a Chicago attorney elected in 2018, faced no primary opposition in his run for a second term.

DeVore, 52, who lives outside Sorento, a small town about 50 miles northwest of St. Louis, gained public attention, especially on social media, early in the COVID-19 pandemic by waging unrelenting, if largely unsuccessful, legal challenges to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders.

Steve Kim

Republican attorney general candidate Steve Kim campaigns at Manny's Ale House in Elmhurst on May 21.

Kim, 51, of Deerfield, a partner in a boutique international law firm based in Chicago, lost by 33 points to incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan in the 2010 race for attorney general. He was an aide to former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar in the 1990s and was backed in this race by billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin but ran a low-key campaign.

Also on the GOP primary ballot was Shestokas, 70, an Orland Park attorney who had not reported receiving any campaign contributions and promoted former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the outcome of the 2020 election.

David Shestokas

Shestokas

Like Republicans up and down the ballot this year, both Kim and DeVore made the state’s problems with crime and corruption a key component of their campaigns, but DeVore was much more vocal against the "Republican establishment."

The attorney general also plays a key role in monitoring elections in Illinois. Both Kim and DeVore said they voted for Trump in the past two elections, and both hedged when asked whether they believe that the 2020 election was stolen. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-White House aide shares ‘firsthand’ Jan 6 stories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News